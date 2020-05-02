Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, Detailed Overview, Scope, Trends and Industry Analysis Research Report by P&S Intelligence

The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market generated $61.7 billion and is projected to witness a 9.7% CAGR during 2018–2023. This is due to the rapid growth of triple play services in developing countries, segment-targeted pricing strategies and innovative distribution, and increasing penetration of mobile devices and demand for low cost mobile services. Mobile service providers who do not own licensed spectrum and cellular network infrastructure but buy wireless network infrastructure services at wholesale prices from mobile network operators for reselling it to customers at a reduced price are called MVNOs.

On the basis of type, the MVNO market is divided into telecom, business, migrant, roaming, discount, media/entertainment, retail, and cellular M2M. The discount division held the largest share of the market during the historical period (2013–2017) and is further predicted to dominated the market during the forecast period. The roaming division is expected to advance at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period because several initiatives are being undertaken by MVNOs in various countries, including comprehensive roaming tariffs, to encourage people for traveling frequently, as it will increase the requirement for roaming offers.

When business model is taken into consideration, the MVNO market is categorized into reseller MVNO, full MVNO, and service MVNO. Out of these, the full MVNO category accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The market for full MVNO is expanding rapidly because it offers features such as upselling of own service as value-added services, own sim cards, and complete customer ownership. Furthermore, non-telecom participants are projected to enter the market through full MVNO business model.

A key driving factor of the MVNO market is the segment-targeted pricing strategies and innovative distribution. MVNOs cater to different customer requirements through optimum usage of existing telecom infrastructure of MNOs. The success of MVNOs then largely depends on unique value proposition and brand positioning for attracting target customers, such as specific ethnic groups including tourists and migrant workers. The growth of MVNO domain depends on the limitation of MNOs in distribution and marketing strategies in a geography.

A key trend being observed in the MVNO market is the rising inclination toward value added services instead of price differentiation. The new players in the market such as smartphone vendors, media companies, and supermarkets, are entering with an inclination toward value added services, due to which they are giving stiff competition to the existing players. Attributed to this, the existing players in the domain have also started focusing on value added services, such as IP PBX (private branch exchange), business solutions, and managed services, instead of price differentiation.

Hence, the market is witnessing considerable growth due to the growth of triple play services in emerging economies and segment-targeted pricing strategies and innovative distribution.