MARKET REPORT
Mobile Wallet And Payment Technologies Market set size record exponential growth by 2023
The global market for mobile wallet and payment technologies should grow from $35.7 billion in 2018 to $138.5 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% for the period of 2018-2023.
Report Scope:
The scope of this study includes market information on mobile wallet and payment technologies and their key segments, including applications, modes of payment, stakeholders and regions. However, the scope of the mobile wallet market excludes online payments methods such as IMPS, NEFT and RTGS that are followed in banks; payments through debit or credit cards (electronic fund transfers at the point of sales); and online trading. The mobile wallet includes only payments made through exclusive service providers using a personalized mobile wallet account.
By application, the mobile wallet and payment technology market is segmented into mobile commerce (mobile shopping, mobile bill payments, hospitality, and mobile entertainment and event pay), mobile ticketing (such as tickets and boarding passes for trains, buses, other metro transit options and airplanes), mobile coupon, mobile transfer, mobile micropayment and others.
The market by mode of payment includes remote payment, which includes SMS and unstructured supplementary service data, and near-field communication (NFC), which includes NFC handsets, NFC chips and tags, NFC readers, NFC micro SD and NFC SIM/universal integrated circuit [UICC] cards.
In addition, the mobile wallet and payment technology market is segmented by stakeholders, including mobile network operators, handset and other hardware solution manufacturers, mobile payment networks and banks, operational support system (OSS) and business support system (BSS) solution providers, software developers and cloud computing, content and application aggregators, trusted service managers and other stakeholders.
The market breakdown by geographic region includes North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) (Germany, France, U.K., Italy and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia and others) and Rest of World (Argentina, Brazil and others).
The study undertakes an in-depth analysis of various market segments, and their revenue forecasts are given for all of the above-mentioned segments in the mobile wallet and payment technology market with estimated values derived from vendors’ total revenue. Market estimates are provided for 2017 and 2018 and forecast for 2023.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers, restraints and challenges, and technologies of the market. The report concludes with a special focus on patents and the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global mobile wallet and payment technology market. Some of the companies profiled in the report include Alphabet Inc., PayPal Holding Inc., Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Visa Inc., Apple Inc., Google, Mastercard, Alibaba Group and Samsung electronics. Co. Ltd.
Report Includes:
– 83 data tables
– An overview of the global markets for mobile wallet and payment technologies
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Information on key segments of mobile wallet and payment technologies including application, mode of payment, and region
– Description of components of mobile payment and infrastructure status for NFC (near-field communication)
– Snapshot of mobile wallet procurement systems and life cycle management
– Insights of legislation and regulations related to industry
– Profiles of major companies of the industry including, American Express, Citigroup Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Mastercard and Visa Inc.
Summary
Mobile payments are transactions through an individual’s bank account, debit card or credit card. However, mobile wallet payments are processed through a mobile wallet account. The key objective of the mobile wallet is to provide a user with an electronic wallet where all the contents of a real wallet, such as cash and cards, are electronically available at anytime and anywhere.
The global mobile wallet and payment technology market was valued at $27.9 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% to reach $138.4 billion by 2023 due to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry, the growing impact of social media and the increasing penetration of smartphones.
The rapid extension of the e-commerce industry is one of the major factors driving market growth. In recent years, more than half of the world’s internet traffic has come from mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs. The major reason for rising demand and growth of the e-commerce industry is the convenience offered by mobile wallet and payment gateways. However, slower adoption of contactless payments, fraud and risk of breach are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
Global Market
Global Scenario: Probiotic Powder Market 2020 by Key Vendors: DuPont, Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, China-Biotics, Nestle, etc.
The Probiotic Powder Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Probiotic Powder Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Probiotic Powder Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
DuPont, Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, China-Biotics, Nestle, Danone, Probi, BioGaia, Yakult, Novozymes, Glory Biotech, Ganeden, Morinaga Milk Industry, Sabinsa, Greentech, Biosearch Life, UAS Laboratories, Synbiotech.
2018 Global Probiotic Powder Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Probiotic Powder industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Probiotic Powder market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Probiotic Powder Market Report:
DuPont, Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, China-Biotics, Nestle, Danone, Probi, BioGaia, Yakult, Novozymes, Glory Biotech, Ganeden, Morinaga Milk Industry, Sabinsa, Greentech, Biosearch Life, UAS Laboratories, Synbiotech.
On the basis of products, report split into, Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, Other.
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Food & Beverage, Drugs, Dietary Supplements, Others.
Probiotic Powder Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Probiotic Powder market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Probiotic Powder Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Probiotic Powder industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Probiotic Powder Market Overview
2 Global Probiotic Powder Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Probiotic Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Probiotic Powder Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Probiotic Powder Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Probiotic Powder Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Probiotic Powder Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Probiotic Powder Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Probiotic Powder Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
Global Market
Probiotic Juice Beverage Market to See Strong Growth including key players: Nestle, DuPont, Yakult Honsha, Biogaia, Groupe Danone, etc.
Firstly, the Probiotic Juice Beverage Market Report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and chain structure. The Probiotic Juice Beverage market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
The Probiotic Juice Beverage Market study on the global Probiotic Juice Beverage market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering five major regions and the major countries falling under those regions.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Nestle, DuPont, Yakult Honsha, Biogaia, Groupe Danone, Goodbelly Probiotics.
The Global Probiotic Juice Beverage market report analyzes and researches the Probiotic Juice Beverage development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market report focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.
On the basis of products, the report split into:
Therapy, Prevention of Disease, Regular.
On the basis of the end users/applications:
Animal Probiotics, Human Probiotics.
Key Stakeholders as per this report are Probiotic Juice Beverage Manufacturers, Probiotic Juice Beverage Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers, Probiotic Juice Beverage Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association, Downstream Vendors.
The Probiotic Juice Beverage industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
With the tables and figures, the Probiotic Juice Beverage Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Furthermore, this Probiotic Juice Beverage Market study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute for a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This Probiotic Juice Beverage Market report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Probiotic Juice Beverage market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Probiotic Juice Beverage?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Probiotic Juice Beverage?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Probiotic Juice Beverage for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Probiotic Juice Beverage market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the Probiotic Juice Beverage Market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Probiotic Juice Beverage expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Probiotic Juice Beverage market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
MARKET REPORT
Potassium Bromate Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization 2017 – 2025
As per a recent report Researching the market, the Potassium Bromate market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.
The report throws light on the raw material Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers in the value chain of this sector that is Potassium Bromate . What’s more, the scenarios of regions and its impact on the Potassium Bromate market are discussed in the accounts.
Critical Details included from the report:
- Accurate representation of this projected growth of the International Potassium Bromate market during the prediction phase
- Analysis of the advertising, advertising, promotional approaches embraced by market players from the Potassium Bromate market
- Assessment of the global existence of different players from the Potassium Bromate marketplace
- A comprehensive study of those supply-demand tendencies in different regions
- Manufacturing/production capacities of different players working in the Potassium Bromate marketplace
Competitive Outlook
Light on the throws Business prospects of players operating in the market. Preferred marketing channels the product pricing plans , product portfolio of players, and market presence of each company is included in the accounts. The dominant players covered in the report comprise Business 4, Business two, Business 3, and Company.
Regional Assessment
The marketplace study that is presented sheds light on the Marketplace Scenario in various regional markets. In addition, the effects of the governmental and regulatory policies on the prospects of this market in every region is examined in the report.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of product type, global potassium bromate can be segmented as:-
- 995
- 997
- 998
On the basis of grade, global potassium bromate can be segmented as:-
- Industrial
- Reagent
Global Potassium Bromate: Key Players
Some the key players operating their business in the global potassium bromate market are Canton Chem, Inc., Merck KGaA, ANHUI MEISENBAO CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Dongying Bromate Chemicals, Jiangsu World Chemical Industry, and Xilong Scientific Co., Ltd. Among others
Opportunities for Potassium Bromate Market Participants:
The potassium bromate is anticipated to have a sluggish market in North America over the forecast period. The region is anticipated to have considerable market for potassium bromate owing to the increasing market for baked goods, increasing consumer demand for on-the-go food products, and rising variety of bread including flavored bread, sweet bread, and organic, vegan and non-GMO categories of bread. Besides, approval by the US Food and Drug Administration department for the usage of potassium bromate in baked goods is anticipated to push the demand for potassium bromate in the region over the forecast period. Manufacturers using potassium bromate in their food products are expected to strictly adhere to the good manufacturing practices and label their flour as “bromate flour” to maintain full transparency with the consumers. Besides, manufacturers should adhere to proper usage level of potassium bromate prescribed by various regulatory bodies and agencies to safeguard their baked goods.
The potassium bromate market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the potassium bromate market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product type, and grade.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Potassium bromate market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The potassium bromate market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the potassium bromate market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the Potassium Bromate market report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the potassium bromate market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the potassium bromate market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The report caters to the subsequent questions pertaining To the Potassium Bromate market:
- Which Regional market is very likely to witness the maximum growth in terms of talk and value?
- What Are the latest trends in the sector that is Potassium Bromate ?
- What Is the forecasted value of this Potassium Bromate economy in 2019?
- Which End-use is likely to gain significant traction?
- How Have advancements impacted the production procedures of this Potassium Bromate in the last several years?
Reasons TMR Stands Out
- Assisted the growth of More than 500 clients
- Higher Level and Welldefined research methodologies implemented
- Data accumulated from reliable and Dependable primary and secondary sources
- Tailormade reports available at affordable prices
- 24×7 help for domestic and regional Customers
