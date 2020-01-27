Mobile Wallet / Digital Wallet Industry-Market Analysis with Types, Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Top Companies and Projections 2020-2025

Mobile Wallet / Digital Wallet Market 2020 Global Industry research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market.

Mobile wallet is a technology where debit and credit card information can be stored in the smart phone. In the other words instead of keeping the physical cards, one can just pay the bill with the help of the smart phone where the credentials of bank details, card and internet banking information is stored.

NFC product type is expected to have highest growth rate with the increasing penetration of NFC-enabled smartphones across all the regions. The product flexibility for converting the devices to NFC-enabled is expected to drive the mobile wallet market growth.

North America prevails over another region on account of its shift towards a digital economy. Europe is also showing robust mobile wallet market growth rate, followed by the Asia Pacific. Asian countries show high growth potential due to the adoption of smartphones.At present, in the UK more than 88% of consumer payments are made via cashless modes. In the U.S. 80% of the consumer are using online payment. Governments are supporting mobile wallet and have implemented policies to move their countries to cashless economies.

In the Asia Pacific, Japan, China and India are moving towards cashless countries. There is a high growth opportunity for mobile wallet due to increased adoption of the smartphone in this region. In India, after demonetization, online payment transfer has been increased drastically. Government supports the cashless country and digital country and such initiatives will fuel the growth of mobile wallet market. A company like paytm & freecharge revenue has doubled recently. All the countries are supporting online wallet payment which will help to track all type of transaction and lower the black money transactions.

Leading Companies included in this report are:

MasterCard

Apple

Amazon

Square

Citibank

Citrus Payment

Dwolla

Merchant Customer Exchange

Visa

Microsoft

Sprint

First Data

Paytm

Samsung

Google

Many more…

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Mobile Wallet / Digital Wallet manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share in global market.

Regionally, the study objectives are to present the Mobile Wallet / Digital Wallet development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

MNOs

Financial Institutions (Banks)

Payment Network

Intermediaries

Merchants

Customers

