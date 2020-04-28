Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Projected to be Resilient During 2020 to 2025

“Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market” report provides in-depth study (Data status 2014-2019 and Forecast 2020 to 2025) on the different market segments, based on Key Players, Types, Product Form, Component, Applications, Geography, Market Size and Share has been provided in the report. This Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( MasterCard, Apple, Amazon, Square, Citibank, Citrus Payment, Dwolla, Merchant Customer Exchange, Visa, Microsoft, Sprint, First Data, Paytm, Samsung, Google ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information. Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) industry Report also covers the manufacturers’ data, including: Shipment, Production, Consumption, CAGR, Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market influencing factors, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

Scope of Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market: Mobile wallet is a technology where debit and credit card information can be stored in the smart phone. In the other words instead of keeping the physical cards, one can just pay the bill with the help of the smart phone where the credentials of bank details, card and internet banking information is stored.

NFC product type is expected to have highest growth rate with the increasing penetration of NFC-enabled smartphones across all the regions. The product flexibility for converting the devices to NFC-enabled is expected to drive the mobile wallet market growth.

North America prevails over another region on account of its shift towards a digital economy. Europe is also showing robust mobile wallet market growth rate, followed by the Asia Pacific. Asian countries show high growth potential due to the adoption of smartphones.At present, in the UK more than 88% of consumer payments are made via cashless modes. In the U.S. 80% of the consumer are using online payment. Governments are supporting mobile wallet and have implemented policies to move their countries to cashless economies.

In the Asia Pacific, Japan, China and India are moving towards cashless countries. There is a high growth opportunity for mobile wallet due to increased adoption of the smartphone in this region. In India, after demonetization, online payment transfer has been increased drastically. Government supports the cashless country and digital country and such initiatives will fuel the growth of mobile wallet market. A company like paytm & freecharge revenue has doubled recently. All the countries are supporting online wallet payment which will help to track all type of transaction and lower the black money transactions.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Hardware

⦿ Software

⦿ Services

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) market for each application, including-

⦿ MNOs

⦿ Financial Institutions (Banks)

⦿ Payment Network

⦿ Intermediaries

⦿ Merchants

⦿ Customers

Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

