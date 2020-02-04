Mobility Aid Devices Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2018 – 2026

Assessment of the Global Mobility Aid Devices Market

Competitive Assessment

Regional Assessment

End-use Industry

Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global medical dynamometer market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global medical dynamometer market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include JTECH Medical Industries, Inc., Hausmann Industries, 3B Scientific, Fabrication Enterprises, Inc., KERN & SOHN GmbH, Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., Marsden Weighing Group, North Coast Medical Inc., and JLW Instruments.

The global medical dynamometer market has been segmented as given below:

Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Product

Squeeze Dynamometer

Pinch Gauge

Hand Dynamometer

Chest Dynamometer

Push-pull Dynamometer

Others

Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Operation

Electronic

Mechanical

Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Application

Orthopedic

Neurology

Cardiology

Medical Trauma

Others

Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Physiotherapy Clinics

Others

Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



