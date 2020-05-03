Modular Construction Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – ACS Group, Skanska AB, Komatsu

The report titled “Modular Construction Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The North American Modular Construction Market segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2025. Modular Construction Market segment is expected to reach USD 44.37 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 23.76 Million in 2015.

The United States Modular Construction Market segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2025. Modular Construction Market segment is expected to reach USD 30.79 Billion by the end of 2025 from USD 18.77 Billion in 2017.

Industrial growth recovery after the sub prime crisis tends to propel the industrial growth to 1.8% in 2017. Rising growth of United States Modular Constructions Market evince significant growth on the advent of rising industrialization in the country

The Asia Pacific Modular Construction Market segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2025. Modular Construction Market segment is expected to reach USD 84.34 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 46.61 Million in 2017.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Modular Construction Market: ACS Group, Skanska AB, Komatsu, LARSEN & TOUBRO, Balfour Beatty, Kiewit Corporation, Taisei Corporation, Red Sea Housing, System House, Bouygues Construction and others.

China’s Modular Construction segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2025. China Modular Construction segment is expected to reach USD 40.36 Billion by the end of 2025 from USD 21.98 Billion in 2017.

Global Modular Construction Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Modular Construction Market on the basis of Types are:

Walls

Roof & Floors

Columns & Beams

Other Product Types

On the basis of Application , the Global Modular Construction Market is segmented into:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Regional Analysis For Modular Construction Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Modular Construction Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Modular Construction Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Modular Construction Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Modular Construction Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Modular Construction Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

