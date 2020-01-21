Moissanite: Market Size, Growth, Opportunity, Trends, Segmentation, and Forecast 2024

Global Barite Market size is estimated to reach at CAGR of about 5% during a forecast period of 2026.

Barite is used in utilities like engineering plastic, middle and high-grade paint, medicine compounding, rubber, pottery, paper-making and cosmetics among others because of its properties like good stability, strong inertia, moderate rigidity, acid and alkali proof and high specific gravity.

An increase in demand in the oil and gas industry is driving the barite market because of its usage in exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas resources . It is extensively used as a weighting agent in the drilling muds. An extensive utilization of barite as radiation shielding mineral in cement industry is expected to drive global barite market during the forecast period.

Residual deposit is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. It is easily available in loose fragments form produced by weathering of racks. Vein and cavity filling is an expensive and complicated procedure. Bedded Barite availability as a mineral in sedimentary rock form is expected positively impact the global market.

An increase in demand for barite in the paints and coating and pharmaceutical segment is expected to increase the growth of the global barite market. The low oil absorption and high brightness of barite makes it desirable to be used in the pigments of paints and coatings for automobiles and consumer goods.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global barite market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the increasing consumption in oil & gas, paints and plastics industries. The emerging countries like China and India are the major producers , which are expected to contribute towards main stream of the regional demand. An Increase in the production of electronics like televisions, computers and LED panels particularly in China, Taiwan and India is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Barite Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Barite Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Barite Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Barite Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Barite Market:

Global Barite Market, By Deposit Type:

• Residual

• Bedding

• Vein

• Cavity Filling

Global Barite Market, By Application Type:

• Drilling Mud

• Pharmaceuticals

• Rubber

• Plastics

• Paint and coatings

Global Barite Market, By Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Global Barite Market:

• Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited

• Excalibar Minerals LLC

• CIMBAR Performance Minerals.

• Ashapura Minechem Limited

• Anglo Pacific Minerals

• Schlumberger Limited

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• International Earth Products

• Milwhite Inc.

• Oren Hydrocarbons Private Limited

• P&S Barite Mining Co., Ltd.

• Kaomin Industries

• America Oil Field Services

• Seaforth Mineral & Ore Co. Inc

• Desku Group Inc

• Halliburton Company

• International Earth Products

• International Mining Alliance

• Park Metals & Minerals Co

• Shanghai Titanos Industry Company Limited

• Shijiazhuang Oushun Mineral Products Company Limited.

• Mil-Spec Industries Corporation.

