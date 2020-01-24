Moisture Barrier Bags Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

The moisture barrier bags market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, in terms of value, due to several factors, about which TMR offers detailed insights and forecast in moisture barrier bags market report.

Moisture barrier bags are also known by Mylar bags and foil bags. Moisture barrier bags are designed to protect against oxygen, humidity, sprays, grease, and airborne contaminants. There are three types of moisture barrier bags: foil moisture barrier bags, kraft foil moisture barrier bags, and static shield moisture barrier bags. Moisture barrier bags are used for packaging SMDs in trays, shipping tubes, and reels. The moisture barrier bags are static, and offer maximum puncture resistance and withstand harshest vacuum packaging applications. An increase in the manufacturing activity and industrial output is expected to create the demand for moisture barrier bags among consumers. Overall, the global outlook of moisture barrier bags is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Moisture Barrier Bags Prolong Shelf Life of Products

One of the key factors that increase the preference for moisture barrier bags in the market is the extended shelf life of products. Moisture barrier bags possess barrier properties. A significant amount of food items are spoiled due to exposure of moisture and air, thereby increasing the need for packaging solution that protect food items from the external atmosphere. As a result, retailers and vendors prefer moisture barrier bags as packaging solutions that extend the shelf life of products.

The excellent barrier properties of moisture barrier bags make it possible for the vendors to increase the transit distance of packaged products. For instance, moisture barrier bags can protect food from oxygen, light, air, and moisture. Therefore, moisture barrier bags have emerged as one of the prominent food packaging solutions among manufacturers. Moreover, layering structure plays an important role in the manufacturing of moisture barrier bags. A basic three-layer structure, which includes metalized films provides sufficient barrier properties, including moisture barrier bags. The above factor is expected to boost the demand for moisture barrier bags among consumers.

Rapid Growth of Retail Sector to Drive Moisture Barrier Bags Market

The retail sector is growing with an increase in the number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience and discount stores. The online retail industry is growing at a fast pace, in terms of consumer spending across the globe. In the retail sector, along with moisture barrier properties, visual appearance and consumer convenience of bags is the key driving factor. Manufacturers and retailers prefer a packaging format that is attractive to consumer and is convenient. Manufacturers are providing packaging solutions with all the necessary barrier requirements, which are expected to boost the demand for moisture barrier bags in the future. Moisture barrier bags are available in different packaging formats; for instance, pouches, bags, etc.

Moisture Barrier Bags Market: Competition Landscape

Key service providers can leverage the remunerative growth potential that the moisture barrier bags market promises to offer. In order to benefit from this scenario, leading key service providers in the moisture barrier bags market are strengthening their market presence through strategic acquisitions.

Key companies profiled in the moisture barrier bags market report include Mondi Plc., Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Plc, Flexopack SA, 3M, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited, Protective Packaging Corporation Inc, ProAmpac LLC, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Pacific Packaging (Far East) Pte Ltd, Nordic Paper Holdings AB, Twin Rivers Paper Company LLC, and Billerudkorsnäs Ab.