Mold Release Agents Market 2017 Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges Till 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Mold Release Agents accounted for $1.57 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Increasing production and sales of automobiles, increasing expenditure on research activities and rising crude oil production are some key factors influencing the market growth. In addition, growing infrastructure development in emerging economies will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices and easy availability of alternative non-stick coatings are hampering the market growth.

Mold release agents are primarily used for protecting mold surfaces against destructive compounds and also for easily releasing parts from complex dies. Mold Release Agents are chemicals used to prevent adhesion of molding surfaces to substrates. These chemical agents create a boundary between the mold surface and substrate in order to stop the mixing of surface and substrate.

Based on Type, water-based mold release agents segment held significant market share during the forecast period. The water based mold release agents are non-flammable. One common application for water-based parting agents involves the use of concrete molds. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to presence of more number of key players and continuous growth of plastics.

Some of the key players in Mold Release Agents market include Chem-Trend L. P., Mcgee Industries, Inc., Croda International PLC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Lanxess Group, Lord Corporation, Michelman Inc. ,Henkel AG & Co. KGaA , Daikin Industries Ltd., Marbocote Ltd., Miller-Stephenson Inc and Tag Chemicals GmbH.

Types Covered:

• Solvent-Based Mold Release Agents

• Water-Based Mold Release Agents

• Other Types

Products Covered:

• Internal Mold Release Agent

• Semi-permanent Mold Release Agents

• External Mold Release Agents

Applications Covered:

• Rubber Molding

• Plastic Molding

• Wood Composite & Panel Presseing

• Die Casting

• Concrete

• Polyurethane Molding

• Composite Molding

• Tire Release agent

• Food Processing

• Paper

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

