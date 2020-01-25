Molecular Diagnostics Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights2017 – 2025

Molecular Diagnostics Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Molecular Diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Molecular Diagnostics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Segmentation

In terms of geography, the report presents an analysis of the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America will represent a large share in the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the presence of well-established and advanced laboratory accreditation infrastructure, government initiatives promoting PoC facilities and awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis, and the increasing expenditure on healthcare.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the same period, with emerging countries such as India and China being the sights of high growth. The improving healthcare infrastructure, high unmet needs, and growing geriatric populations are attracting global players to invest in the region. The increasing external funding for clinical studies is likely to drive the growth of the region.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

A raft of players in the global molecular diagnostics market is entering into strategic partnerships with biotech firms to provide novel diagnostics solutions in order to enhance their visibility. Companies are investing hefty funds in research and development activities to introduce cost-effective and innovative products that will help them in expanding their product portfolio. Several participants are focusing towards business expansion through mergers and acquisitions, which is likely to intensify the competition in the market in the near future.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Abbott Molecular, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Dako, Siemens Healthcare, Novartis AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bayer AG, Danaher Corporation, Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe), and Qiagen.

