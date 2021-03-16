Molecular Diagnostics Nat Market 2015 Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges Till 2021

Molecular diagnostics is the application of medical and microbiological technologies to the medical imaging science, in order to analyze biological markers present in the proteome and genome, which also includes the study of how an individual express his/her genes as proteins. The is an important diagnostic and patient monitoring technique, which not only diagnose the disease but also access the risks involved in treatment and suggest suitable therapies for the patients.

Nucleic acid test, or nucleic acid amplification test (NAT/NAAT) is another molecular technology used in identification of a bacterium or virus. NAT comprises of all the tests and technologies used to identify genetic material of infecting virus or organism.

The market of molecular diagnostics is segmented on the basis of technology used in the diagnostic purposes, such as, amplification technologies, amplified gene detection technologies, DNA and oligonucleotide microarrays, and gene sequencing. Amplification technologies further segmented into multiple displacement amplification, ligase chain reaction, bio-barcode amplification assay, nucleic acid sequence based amplification, branched DNA and others. DNA microarrays are sub-segmented into array comparative genomic hybridization.

Gene sequencing technique is divided into next generation sequencing and Sanger sequencing, whereas amplified gene detection technique is divided into microplate based flow cytometry and high resolution melting analysis. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of applications in the diagnosis of various diagnosis, such as, HIV diagnosis, influenza virus detection, hepatitis virus detection (hepatitis B and hepatitis C), STD testing, tuberculosis (Tb), Chlamydia testing, herpes simplex virus diagnosis, HPV, and many others. Moreover, molecular diagnostic tests are also applicable in the case of cancer, prenatal testing and disease risk management. The market for NAT is divided on the basis of various nucleic acid tests, such as, ligase chain reaction, reverse transcriptase PCR, quantiplex bDNA tests and others.

Moreover, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). At present, the North American region is the most prominent market, owing to extensive diagnostic practices and R&D. However, Asia-Pacific and some countries in RoW region are expected to show very lucrative growth in the upcoming period, owing to enhanced awareness and growth in research and diagnostic technologies.

The market is driven by various growth propellers, such as, increased prevalence of infectious diseases, extensive R&D in diagnostic and medical imaging field, development of advanced diagnosis equipment due to technological growth and increased demand for sophisticated diagnostic tests by patients and healthcare professionals. Increased prevalence of chronic infectious diseases is one of the most prominent drivers of the market growth. According to WHO, AIDS is the world’s first deadliest disease. As of 2012, around 35.5 million people of the world suffers from AIDS and in 2012, AIDS killed around 1.6 million people.

Further, technological innovations are another market driver. Due to development of various technologically sound devices, the reliability of tests has been increased and it fuels the market growth. On the other hand, major growth hurdles include technological limitations and lack of awareness in certain region of the world and high costs associated with testing and equipment maintenance. Major opportunities include the development of cost-effective and hyper-accurate diagnostic tests and equipment, accomplished by awareness campaigns across the globe.

Market Players

Major players operating in this market include :

Roche Diagnostics, Inc.,

Abbott Diagnostics Care,

Becton, Dickinson and Company,

GenMark Dx,

Siemens Healthcare,

AutoGenomics

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



