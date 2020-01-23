Molluscicides Market is Anticipated to Attain a Market Value of US$XX by the End of 2018-2028

The ‘Molluscicides Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Segmentation

Globally, the molluscicides market has been segmented on the basis of type, material used, and application:

On the basis of type, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Oxidizing molluscicides

Non-oxidizing molluscicides

On the basis of material used, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Metaldehyde

Methiocarb

Ferrous phosphate

On the basis of application, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Agricultural activities

Ornaments and turfs

Industrial & commercial purposes

On the basis of region, the global molluscicides market is segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global molluscicides market with the growing presence of leading manufacturers in the U.S. Moreover, with the statistics provided by the U.S Department of Agriculture, which states that about 40% of the U.S. is considered to be a farmland. This factor is expected to contribute in the global molluscicides market to a significant extent. Countries of Asia Pacific region such as China and India are among the leading contributor to the global agricultural output, are also affected by mollusks which is expected to drive the growth of global molluscicides market during the forecast period.

Molluscicides Market: Key players

Few of the leading players operating in the global molluscicides market are –

Lonza Group AG

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience AG

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

American Vanguard Corporation

De Sangosse SAS

Neudorff GmbH KG.

Doff Portland Ltd.

Certis Europe B.V.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Molluscicides market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Molluscicides market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.

