MARKET REPORT
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2015–2023
The top three players in the monoethylene glycol (MEG) market held a combined share of 29.3%, in the global market, finds Transparency Market Research. These leading companies are Royal Dutch Shell Plc., SABIC, and the Dow Chemical Company. The sizeable shares held by these players notwithstanding, the competitive landscape is still fairly fragmented. This is due to the substantial clout held by several regional and indigenous producers of monoethylene glycol. The market is increasingly competitive with regional players constantly striving to subvert the dominance of the leading incumbents by focusing on capacity expansions. In the coming years, the intensity of competition is likely to rise further.
TMR observes that the threat of entry by new players is low and is expected to remain so until the end of the assessment timeline. The entrants must maneuver the stringent regulatory frameworks prevailing in the market and also manage substantial funds upfront required for the infrastructure.
The global market for monoethylene glycol is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2015–2023. The market estimated valuation at the end of 2016 was US$26.93 billion and is anticipated to reach a worth of US$40.84 billion by the end of the forecast period.
The various applications for which MEG can be used are polyester fiber, polyethylene terephthalate, and antifreeze. Of all the segments, MEG are extensively used in manufacturing polyester fibers. The segment is expected to occupy a share of 55.1% in the global market by the end of 2023.
On the geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the sway with the dominant demand for monoethylene glycol. By the end of the forecast period, the regional market is expected to reap a revenue of US$25.88 billion. The growth is fueled by the vast application of MEG in the textile industry, particularly for making polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers.
Extensive Demand for Manufacturing Polymer Fabrics especially in Emerging Economies key to Growth
The burgeoning usage of monoethylene glycol in producing polymer fabrics and PET resins, especially in emerging economies, across the world is a key factor driving the market. The extensive demand for polymers in the textile manufacturing industries is a notable factor accentuating the market. The attractive demand for polyesters is underpinned by their physical and chemical properties that make them suitable for usage in tropical climates.
The vast strides being made by the textile industry, coupled by the rapidly rising disposable incomes of urban populations in developing countries, is a crucial trend supporting the swift expansion of the monoethylene glycol market. The rising uptake of MEG in making a range of textile and packaging solutions is also boosting the market. The burgeoning demand for PET in making packaging for food and beverages and pharmaceutical is a case in point.
Large Fluctuation in Conventional Raw Material Prices glaring Bottleneck
The volatility of raw material prices, particularly of feedstock that comes from crude oil, is a notable factor that has adversely affected the expansion of the market. This is attributed to the fast declining reserves of crude oil in several parts of the world and the large supply fluctuations persisting in several economies. Moreover, the glut of cheap MEG from overseas has also impeded the smooth expansion of the market. Furthermore, of late, the demand for PET and other polymer resins has been cutting flak among end users due to their role in aggravating plastics pollution.
The above concern is allayed by initiatives by manufacturers and producers in making bio-based MEG. The use of raw material such as ethanol derives from sugarcane help manufacturers get over the price volatility and also create more environmental-friendly products.
MARKET REPORT
Global Smart Baby Monitor Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis and forecast 2020– 2025
Smart Baby Monitor is the electronic instrument belongs to the system of wireless home security for the testing the active babies quality of sleep. However, it belongs to the system of wireless home security and contains two parts, baby unit or baby monitors side and parents’ unit or control side. Smart baby monitor is situated in baby’s room for monitoring the safety of baby with the help of display.
Increase in the number of the dual-earning families is the main factor of smart baby monitor market. However, different major factors are including the growth in nuclear families, increase in awareness about safety of baby and their health while parents are doing the household works, enhanced online retailing and change in lifestyle. Whereas several mode of connection, smart baby monitor device is importantly increasing the market share because of easy installation, portability and WLAN connection.
However, smart baby monitor market is anticipated for experiencing the annual growth of global smart baby monitor market. Growth in the nuclear families and several working parents are resulting in high acceptance of the baby monitors in day care centers and home. Increase in the awareness regarding the safety of baby, growth in the disposable income and evolving online retailing are the factors boosting the growth of smart baby monitor industry. Though, decrease in the birth rate because of the concerns of safety and sedentary lifestyle related with baby monitor products is the biggest challenge for the players working in the smart baby monitor industry. Rather than the challenges, industry is expected to provide various opportunities for business in developing and the developed regions in coming years.
Several models of video and audio, wireless and wired baby monitors with extra features like in-built lullabies, infrared night light and sensors of temperature are present in United States. However, United States is the home for many of the biggest players of market offering safety and security characteristics putting the parents mind at rest. Therefore, baby monitors are present in the specialized stores for babies and are traded online. Instead of the dominant market for smart baby monitor, U.S. market is facing various challenges like emission of chronic radiation and threat of hacking.
However, the superior technological infrastructure and growth in the acceptance of inventive and baby products are the factors for baby monitors market growth in U.S. Thus, growth in the online retailing in U.S. is the important factor boosting the growth of smart baby monitor market.
The key players of the smart baby monitor are: Motorola, Graco, Levana, Infant Optics, and so on. The report discusses various benefits and key strategies adopted by the market leaders to lead the race.
With considerable growth in technology the baby monitors became smarter. A smart Wi-Fi enabled baby monitor is extremely important to parents especially for working moms. This allows the parents to keep a watch on the child when not in near vicinity. Here the device is connected to your smart phone with the help of internet. It transmits video feeds, sounds to the connected app installed on phone. Smart baby monitor also enables parents to talk to the child. Furthermore there is an in-build memory which allows parents to store the favorite lullabies and rhymes of the child. These monitors also share the temperature, humidity and other factors that might affect the child.
The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2019, held in January at Las Vegas, revealed a smart baby monitor. Home based startup called Miku, introduced its product “Miku Baby Monitor”. This is an advanced device that uses artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine-learning to provide a detail health report of the kids. The product has been developed by CEO Eric White, who understood the need for an advanced device, once his first child was born. Using his previous experience and knowledge of handling technology devices he created Miku baby monitors. These monitors’ works with high-end audio and video technologies supported by a software approved by National Science Foundation.
ENERGY
Global Geocomposites Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Backing Material, Application, and, Region.
Global Geocomposites Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 11.09% during forecast period.
Global Geocomposites Market
The major drivers of the global geocomposites are market increase in infrastructure with supportive government policies, environmental protection regulations, and cost-effective solutions. Expansion in the infrastructure and construction industry and wide usage of global geocomposite market materials in road and rail development projects are driving the global geocomposites market across. An increase in the number of water containments and canaling is also one of the key factors boosting the global geocomposites market.
The rise in demand for waste treatment coupled with the increase in usage of geocomposites in waste treatment is expected to propel the demand for geocomposites shortly. Absence of quality control in various applications like road & highway, landfill, and soil reinforcement in developing countries is the major restraint of the market. Growth in infrastructure in developing countries is providing lucrative opportunities for the global geocomposites market. Fluctuation in prices of raw materials is hampering the global geocomposites market.
On the basis of the Application segment, the major application of geocomposites is in road & highway. Road & highway is expected to be the fastest-growing application of the global geocomposites market. Geocomposites find wide applications because of its properties like high tensile strength, easy installation, durability, and cost-effectiveness.
Based on the Function segment, Drainage is the leading function of the global geocomposites market used in civil & road construction, pavement base course or edge drains, trench drains, tunnel in railways and roads, retaining walls and bridge abutments, rooftop, and other applications.
In terms of region, APAC is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The continuous rise in construction projects in developing economies like China and India has resulted in a high demand for geocomposites products in the region. The growth and innovations in the Chinese construction & infrastructure industry are estimated to generate a positive impact on the global geocomposites market in the country. Also, the initiatives taken by the government in building new highways is expected to further increase the demand for geocomposites in the construction projects of the country. All these factors make APAC the fastest-growing global geocomposites market.
The report includes the segmentation of the global geocomposites market based on product type, function, application, and region. Porter’s Five Forces analysis and key market dynamics like restraints, drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global geocomposites market have been discussed in the report. The report also provides company profiles and competitive benchmarking of major players operating in the global geocomposites market.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global geocomposites market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global geocomposites market.
Scope of the Global Geocomposites Market
Global Geocomposites Market, By Product Type
• Geotextile-Geonet Geocomposites
• Geotextile–Geocore Geocomposites
• Geotextile–Geogrid Geocomposites
• Geotextile–Geomembrane Geocomposites
• Others
Global Geocomposites Market, By Function
• Drainage
• Containment
• Others
Global Geocomposites Market, By Application
• Water & Wastewater Management
• Road & Highway
• Landfill & Mining
• Soil Reinforcement for Civil Construction
• Others
Global Geocomposites Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Geocomposites Market
• Thrace Group
• GSE Environmental
• Skaps Industries
• ABG LTD
• Hans Geo Components
• Tencate Geosynthetics
• Maccaferri S.P.A
• Terrem Geosynthetics
• Huesker Synthetics GmbH
• Tenax Group
• Low & Bonar LPC
• Contech Engineered Solutions Lic
• Edifloor S.P.A.
• American Wick Drain Corporation
• Texinov
• Climax Synthetics Pvt. Ltd.
• Tema Corporation
• Alyaf Industrial Co. Ltd
• Feicheng Lianyi Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.
• Qingdao Haisan New Energy Co., Ltd.
MARKET REPORT
Global Micronized Polyamide Wax Market Size, Demand, Growth Opportunity & Forecast To 2026
ReportsCheck.biz analysts present the latest trends in Global Micronized Polyamide Wax Market which is set to reflect the rapid growth and reach a CAGR of xx.xx% over a forecast period 2026. The historic period considered in this report is from 2014-2019, the estimated year is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2021-2026. The present state of Micronized Polyamide Wax Industry, competitive landscape view and innovative strategies as a catalyst to the market growth are stated in this study. The report segments the Micronized Polyamide Wax Market based on top regions, types, applications, and key market players. The end-users, distributors, traders, and manufacturers are profiled in this study.
The key data with regards to the specific business and financial terms, predictable developments, revenue and market share estimates are covered in this report. The CAGR value, present market status, enforcing regulations, policies and mergers & acquisitions are listed. The analytical information at regional and country level for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, South America and the rest of the world is covered. For better understanding, our analyst team has presented the data in the form of figures, flow diagram, statistical data along with the market segmentation based on Micronized Polyamide Wax segments and sub-segments.
Detailed coverage of global regions and countries is provided with key drivers, constraints, risks, opportunities in those regions as follows:
· North America includes industry analysis of the United States, Canada, Mexico
· Europe includes industry analysis of Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)
· Asia Pacific includes industry analysis of China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia
· Rest of the World includes market analysis of remaining regions namely Latin America, Middle East & Africa
The top Micronized Polyamide Wax manufacturers profiling is as follows:
MICRO POWDERS
Coschem
HPC
Lubrizol Corporation
Nanjing Tianshi Waxes
Deuteron GmbH
The profiling of top product types is as follows:
Polyamide Wax Paste
Polyamide Wax Powder
The profiling of top applications is as follows:
Ink and Paint
Daily Chemical Product
The consumption value, manufacturing, gross margin, supply-demand statistics, and Micronized Polyamide Wax Industry performance is presented. The Micronized Polyamide Wax Industry’s marketing channel, dynamics, production process analysis, upstream raw material suppliers and downstream buyers are studied. The import-export status, SWOT analysis, company profiles of top players and pricing analysis is provided. Initially, the report presents Micronized Polyamide Wax Industry overview, product definition, scope, and executive summary is presented. Our research methodology is divided into 4 stages namely data mining, data validation, primary interviews with key opinions leaders of Micronized Polyamide Wax Industry, and secondary data sources. In the next segment, market dynamics, drivers, constraints, porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis and opportunities in this market are presented.
Global Micronized Polyamide Wax Research Report driven key takeaways are as follows:
- Qualitative and quantitative assessment of Micronized Polyamide Wax Industry considering all socio-economic factors.
- Market share, revenue analysis and production cost for all sub-segments like types, applications, players and regions are covered.
- High focus on the segment that will reflect huge growth and will pave the way for development opportunities and other dominating Micronized Polyamide Wax Industry segments are analyzed.
- The competitive landscape along with the profiling of top manufacturers based on revenue, business expansions, new product launches, geographical presence is explained.
- Complete insights into the Micronized Polyamide Wax top global company profiles, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis is covered.
Thanks for reading. For any queries or customization requirements please contact our sales team executive and will ensure that all your requests are handled properly.
