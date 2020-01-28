MARKET REPORT
Montan Wax Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
According to a new report ‘Montan Wax – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026 published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) , the global montan wax market was valued at US$ 118 Million in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.0% from 2018 to 2026.
Rise in demand for plastics is driving the global market. In terms of value, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.0% during the forecast period. Montan wax is designed to withstand severe operating conditions as well as environmental impacts.
Coating Agents Segment to Dominate Global Montan Wax Market
Increase in usage of montan wax in coating agents is estimated to propel the montan wax market during the forecast period. Demand for montan wax is rising, as it constantly delivers outstanding performance and benefits in the coating agents segment. Montan wax is widely used as coating agents in automotive coatings, furniture coatings, and fruit coating. The lubricants segment also holds significant share of the global montan wax market, as this wax is used as lubricant in various machinery and plastic processes, especially for engineering plastics.
Wax Polishes Segment to Dominate Global Montan Wax Market
Montan wax is primarily used to polish various objects such as floors, furniture, leather, and cars. Depending upon the requirement of applications, the wax product can be formulated as water-based, water solvent-based liquid, gel-like wax, or solid dispersants. Montan wax possesses properties akin to carnauba wax. It can be used in place of carnauba wax, where the focus is not on the color. Montan wax is darker than carnauba wax.
Wide Customer Base in Developed Countries to Create Growth Opportunities
Based on region, the global montan wax market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold major share of the global montan wax market, as most of the crude montan wax is produced in these regions. Europe constitutes significant share of the global market. Rise in use of montan wax in developed economies such as Germany and Russia & CIS is projected to boost the market in Europe during the forecast period.
The montan wax market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, due to the presence of montan wax ores in China. China is the major producer and consumer of montan wax. The montan wax market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a sluggish pace in the near future.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of Montan Wax Market, request a PDF brochure here.
Key players operating in the global montan wax market include ROMONTA GmbH, Clariant, Mayur Dyes & Chemicals Corporation, S. KATO & CO., Yunphos, Poth Hille, Frank B. Ross Co., Inc., Völpker Special Products GmbH, FIRST SOURCE WORLDWIDE, LLC., AmeriLubes, L.L.C., Carmel Industries, Parchvale Ltd., MÜNZING Corporation, and ALTANA. These companies engage in acquisitions and joint ventures to enhance their market position.
MARKET REPORT
Drilling Fluid Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
The global drilling fluids market was valued at US$ 6660.5 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 5.9% from 2018 to 2026 according to a new report titled ‘Drilling Fluids Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026’ by Transparency Market Research (TMR) . Rise in crude oil prices has encouraged oilfield operators to drill wells in offshore and onshore areas. This augments the need for drilling fluids.
Drilling Fluids are Essential for Drilling Operations
Drilling fluids play a crucial role in oil and gas exploration activities. These fluids are a mixture of water, oil, clay, and several chemicals. Drilling fluids are also known as drilling muds. These fluids perform numerous functions such as cooling the drill bit and lubricate its teeth, carrying the drill cutting to the surface, and reducing the drill pipe stuck problems.
The mud maintains hydrostatic pressure to prevent the formation of fluids from entering the wellbore. Newly developed state-of-the-art drilling fluids treatments offer superior drilling performance. Rise in the Marcellus and Bakken shale oil & gas formation in the U.S. and other countries such as Argentina and China has propelled the demand for drilling fluids.
Shift from Oil Based Muds to Water-based Muds
Several governments have imposed environmental regulations on the usage of oil based muds, as these are harmful while drilling. Water-based muds contains fresh water, seawater, brine, saturated brine, or a formate brine. This type of mud contains commercial bentonite or attapulgite. Water-based muds are widely used and less expensive than oil-based muds and synthetic-based muds. Water-based mud maintains hydrostatic pressure to prevent fluids formation from entering into the wellbore. Improvements in drilling technology has propelled the demand for synthetic-based muds.
Offshore Drilling Activities to Increase Demand for Drilling Fluids
Offshore drilling is a mechanical process where a wellbore is drilled below the seabed. It is typically carried for the exploration and extraction of petroleum, which lies in rock formations beneath the seabed. Based on application, the offshore segment is anticipated account for a large share of the market due to the rise in crude oil prices globally. This is estimated to boost the drilling fluids market in the near future. Rise in drilling operations in the offshore areas such as Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, and South China Sea propels the demand for drilling fluids.
Regulatory Framework & Environmental Regulations
Several governments have implemented environmental norms and regulatory framework to curb environmental pollution caused due to the harmful effects of oil based muds. Regulation such as Environmental Guidelines and Standards the Petroleum Industry in Nigeria (EGASPIN) has been framed to regulate drilling fluids. The framework limits the use of water-based muds to be discharged into fresh water, coastal water, and offshore areas of operation. After the Deepwater Horizon incident that occurred in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2010, the European Commission (EC) renewed the regulatory framework in Europe for the usage of drilling fluids.
The U.S. to Lead Drilling Fluids Market in North America
In terms of value, North America dominated the global drilling fluids market in 2017. Rise in investments in exploration and production of offshore oil & gas is propelling the adoption of drilling fluids around the world. Rise in upstream activities by the oil & gas industry is expected to increase the production volumes, thereby propelling the global drilling fluids market.
Prices of natural gas have been increasing at a steady pace across the globe since the beginning of 2018, and offshore and onshore exploration and production activities have increased at a rapid pace. Demand for the drilling fluids is anticipated to increase in areas such as Marcellus and Bakken field in the U.S.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of Drilling Fluids Market, request a PDF brochure here.
Highly Competitive Market
The global drilling fluids market is highly competitive. Leading players dominate the market. Key players operating in the market include Schlumberger, Baker Hughes- A GE Company, Newpark Resources Ltd, Akzo Nobel, Clariant, and Solvay.
MARKET REPORT
Lithography Inks Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
The global lithography inks market was valued at US$ 8.4 Bn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Lithography Inks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’
Growth of the packaging industry is expected to augment the demand for lithography inks between 2018 and 2026. Increase in commercial printing and rapid urbanization in emerging countries are estimated to boost the global lithography inks market from 2018 to 2026.
Rise in Demand for Lithography Inks in Packaging Industry to Drive Global Market
Significant growth in the packaging industry in developing economies and rise in use of high quality printing inks are augmenting the adoption of lithography inks. The packaging industry in Asia Pacific has expanded at a rapid pace in the last few years. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
Rapid industrialization and expansion in the packaging industry in developing countries are driving the lithography inks market. The packaging industry is a major consumer of printing inks. Growth in the food & beverages sector and increase in demand for flexible packaging in the health care sector are estimated to propel the demand for lithography inks in the next few years.
Solvent-based Segment Dominates Lithography Inks Market
The global lithography inks market has been segmented based on ink type, application, and region. In terms of ink type, the water-based segment is projected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period owing to the high demand for low emission and cost effective inks from various packaging and textile manufacturers. Furthermore, implementation of stringent governmental regulations pertaining to the environment are driving the demand for water-based inks.
The solvent-based segment held major share of the global market in 2017, as these offer high productivity and superior printing throughput. Solvent-based inks possess numerous features and functionalities. Therefore, these are suitable for specialized printing needs. Quick drying and high ink saturation features of solvent-based inks increase their requirement in niche applications. This, in turn, is driving the solvent-based inks segment. However, ink manufacturers are focusing on bio-based ink products owing to the presence of stringent government regulations and rise in demand for low VOC emitting inks.
Commercial Printing is Highly Promising Application Segment
Based on application, the commercial printing segment is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Lithography inks are widely used in commercial printing applications such as advertising and promotional activities.
Their adoption is increasing in packaging applications owing to their superior properties. Significant rise in commercial printing and packaging print applications is likely to create opportunities for players operating in the lithography inks market. Furthermore, textile and metal printing segments are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for manufacturers of lithography inks in the next few years.
Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Significantly
The lithography inks market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rise in consumption of solvent-based inks in developing economies such as India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia is expected to create lucrative opportunities for lithography ink manufacturers in the next few years owing to rapid urbanization, growth in population, expansion of the packaging industry, and rise in the number of commercial printing applications.
Additionally, increase in industrialization in mature countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany is anticipated to boost the lithography inks market in these countries during the forecast period.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of Lithography Inks Market, request a PDF brochure here.
Key Players to Continue to Lead Global Market
The report provides profiles of leading players operating in the global lithography inks market. These include INX International Ink Co., Flint Group, Toyo Ink Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, HuberGroup, Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd., T&K Toka Co., Ltd., and Wikoff Color Corporation.
Several companies operating in the global lithography inks market engage in the expansion of lithography inks portfolio by improving existing products and developing new products with superior features. They strategically enter into long-term agreements with commercial printing, packaging, and publication contractors to increase their market share.
MARKET REPORT
Adhesives Sealants Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
The global adhesives & sealants market was valued at US$ 58,153.1 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Adhesives & Sealants Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global adhesives & sealants market is driven by the rise in building and construction activities across the globe.
Rise in Demand for Adhesives & Sealants from Building & Construction Industry to Drive Market
The global adhesives & sealants market is primarily driven by advancements in the building & construction industry. Rise in the number of upcoming commercial building projects, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, is anticipated to propel the adhesives & sealants market in these regions. The residential and non-residential construction sectors in the U.S. has been expanding in the last few years.
This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The residential construction sector in the U.S. experienced year-on-year growth of 10.52% in 2016 and 10.58% in 2017. The non-residential construction sector expanded by 7.71% from 2015 to 2016. Construction of health care, commercial, and office buildings have increased in the country. The housing industry in the U.S. is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. New York, Houston, Los Angeles, and Chicago are projected to represent 20% of total construction output in the U.S. by 2026. India is expected to become the third leading construction industry in the world by 2026.
Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations Related to VOC Emission to Restrain Market
Volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions during the use of adhesives pose a threat to the environment. Several countries have set guidelines restricting the amount of VOCs emitted during the usage of adhesives, especially for solvent-based adhesives, in industries. Manufacturing operations are bound by rules and regulations regarding evaluation, registration, storage, usage, handling, and transportation of certain substances and their emissions, effluents, and other wastes. Violation of these regulations is expected to lead to legal compromise future business activities of the company.
These environmental regulations restrain the demand for solvent-based adhesives in packaging and printing industries, as heavy penalties and losses can be incurred due to violation of these government regulations. Therefore, most market players are shifting from solvent-based adhesives to water-based adhesives. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has increased air pollution, which has affected the health of people across the globe. Several developing and developed countries such as the U.S., India, and China are facing pressure from domestic and international regulatory bodies to formulate regulations to control VOC emission and reduce pollution.
Acrylics Segment to Dominate Global Adhesives & Sealants Market
Based on resin, the adhesives market has been segmented into acrylics, epoxy, poly vinyl acetate (PVA), polyurethane (PU), styrenic block, ethyl vinly acetate (EVA), and other resins such as silicone, polyester, and fluoropolymer. In terms of resin, the sealants market has been segregated into acrylics, epoxy, poly vinyl acetate (PVA), polyurethane (PU), silicone, and others such as polyester and fluoropolymer.
The acrylic segment dominated the adhesives market. Acrylic resins are extensively being used in the production of heat resistant, water-based, and UV curing adhesives. Additionally, resins have robust bonding characteristics, fast setting time, and good environmental resistance.
The acrylic segment of the sealants market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Favorable physical properties such as good peel, impact, and tensile lap shear strengths are driving the demand for acrylic sealants. Excellent adhesion properties exhibited on substrates such as steel and aluminum are expected to boost their demand in automotive, consumer, and construction industries.
Water-based Segment to Drive Adhesives Market
In terms of technology, the adhesives market has been classified into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and reactive and others, which includes powder-based and oil-based. The water-based segment of the adhesives market is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to their eco-friendly nature. Water-borne adhesives meet the standards imposed by the U.S. and European Union regarding VOC emissions. In addition to low toxicity, their high water content makes water-based adhesives less flammable and reduces hazardous waste.
Automotive & Transportation Segment Dominates Adhesives & Sealants Market
Based on application, the adhesives market has been divided into paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, automotive & transportation, consumer/DYI, leather & footwear, and others such as electronics and marine. The sealants market has been split into building & construction, automotive & transportation, consumer, others, which include industrial, woodworking, packaging, and electronics.
The global automotive industry is replacing welding of engine parts assembly with adhesives and sealants to reduce the weight of the vehicle. Reduction in vehicle weight increases fuel efficiency. Automobile manufacturers are using adhesives and sealants to bond and seal vehicles’ interiors, exteriors, under-the-hood, under-chassis, and other related parts. Most major manufacturers of automobiles across the world use adhesives based on epoxy resins, as they provide strong and durable bond of dissimilar materials.
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Adhesives & Sealants Market
In terms of region, the global adhesives & sealants market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Based on consumption, Asia Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the adhesives & sealants market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific, especially China and India, is expanding significantly. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for building and construction materials such as adhesives & sealants.
Demand for adhesives & sealants in North America is driven by the presence of a large number of end-use industries and rising construction spending in the U.S. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials in the form of shale gas and numerous strategic initiatives adopted by companies such as 3M, BASF, and Avery Denison is expected to fuel demand during the forecast period.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of Adhesives & Sealants Market, request a PDF brochure here.
High Degree of Competition among Market Players
High degree of competition exists among market players operating in the adhesives & sealants market. The market is dominated by a few major players and is moderately consolidated. Key players operating in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Sika AG., Bostik SA, RPM International Inc., KCC Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, The 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., DowDuPont Inc., Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.
Drilling Fluid Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
Lithography Inks Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
Adhesives Sealants Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
Montan Wax Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
Clinical Immunoanalyzer Market Expected to Raise at healthy CAGR by 2020-2025 | Top Companies – Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens etc.
Spiral Membranes Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis Of Top Players, Application And Forecasts 2026
Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis Of Top Players, Application And Forecasts 2026
Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Players (Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation), Application (Hospitals and Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse, Others) – Global Forecast to 2020
Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Players, Type, Applications, Size, Share, Growth, New Development, Trends and Forecast Report
Furfuryl Alcohol Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2028
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.