Moringa products market accounted for US$ 4,506.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 9,290.1 Mn by 2027

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global moringa products market. With the growth in the consumption of dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, the demand for moringa products has substantially gone up in India, China, and Japan, which is boosting the overall sales of these products in the Asia Pacific region. Also, increasing consumer’s awareness of the uses and benefits of moringa products is also propelling the growth of the market in the region. Also, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to diversify the use of moringa products. This has also surged the growth of moringa products market in the Asia Pacific region.

Almost all parts of the moringa tree, including leaves, roots, and fruits, are eaten or used as ingredients in traditional herbal medicines. The leaves and pods are commonly eaten in parts of Africa and India. In Western countries, the dried leaves are usually sold as dietary supplements, either in capsule or powdered form. Compared to the leaves, the pods have lower mineral and vitamin content; however, they are rich in vitamin C.

The diet of people in the developing nations usually lacks vitamins, minerals, and protein. Moringa products serve to be a vital source of many essential nutrients and antioxidants. Antioxidants are the compounds acting against free radicals in the body. Higher levels of free radicals can lead to oxidative stress, which can be associated with chronic diseases such as heart diseases and type 2 diabetes. Over the past few years, consumers have become more aware of the advantages of moringa products, which is likely to boost the moringa products market.

Moringa is best known among the 13 species of the genus moringaceae family. The Romans, Egyptians, and Greeks have extracted edible oil from the seeds, which is used in skin lotions and perfumes. The ancient Egyptians used the oil extracted from moringa as a potent cure for skin disorders. Moringa oil is rich in essential fatty acids, which make it an ideal moisturizing agent as well as healing and soothing emollient for dry, rough skin; it thus can also be used in therapeutic massages. Perfume manufacturers approve the oil for its high power of absorbing and retaining even the most fugitive odors and for its stability. The fatty acid composition of moringa oil is considered to be similar to that of olive oil. It is light and quickly spreads on the skin that makes it suitable in massage as well as in aromatherapy, wherein it is used as a carrier oil. Moringa oil is utilized in lotions, creams, balms, scrubs, body oils, and hair care formulations. Therefore, the tradition of using moringa for cosmetic application propel the growth of the global moringa products market.

Based on product type, the global moringa products market has been segmented into leaf powder, tea, oil, seeds, others. Under the product segment, the moringa leaf powder accounted for the largest share in the global moringa products market. Moringa leaf powder helps to make useful medicines and helps to cure a wide variety of skin problems. The leaf extracts are also used to treat some stomach disorders, including gastritis, constipation, and ulcerative colitis. Moreover, the antibiotic and antibacterial properties displayed by moringa leaf powder is also used to restrict the growth of various pathogens. These factors are leading to high demand for the moringa products market globally.

The global moringa products market by application has been segmented into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The dietary supplements application accounted for the largest share in the global moringa products market. Moringa is known to possess more vitamin C than oranges, more potassium than bananas, more vitamin A than carrots, and more iron than spinach. Moringa is high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidants compounds that can help prevent disease, treat cancers, and protect the brain. Moringa vaunts a powerhouse of free-radical-fighting, healing, and anti-inflammatory compounds that benefit the head, heart, skin, and more.

With antidepressant, antifungal, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties, it has been used for centuries to treat digestive and heart conditions, to name a few. Moringa is high in protein and contains nine essential amino acids. These factors are boosting the demand for the moringa products market in the dietary supplement application.

