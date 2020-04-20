MARKET REPORT
Mosquito Repellent Market Expected to Reach Us$ 5,698.6 Mn by 2026
According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Mosquito Repellent Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global mosquito repellent market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5,698.6 Mn by 2026. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market stood at around 1,673.6 Million Units in 2017. Asia Pacific dominated the mosquito repellent market in 2017, acquiring approximately 55% of market share. The market in this region witnessed rapid increase in urbanization, changing lifestyle of people, and rise in awareness among consumers about healthy and safe products which has fueled the mosquito repellent market in the region. Additionally, countries such as India and China have a major market for mosquito repellent due to rapid increase in population, higher population density etc. Moreover, number of cases related to mosquito diseases were also more in these countries. For example in India, cases of Chikungunya and dengue increased up to 390% from 2015-18. These countries are worst hit and the scenario is expected to worsen during the forecast period.
The mosquito repellent market is influenced by market dynamics with the prime driving factor being the increase in Vector-borne diseases. According to WHO, Vector-borne diseases account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases, causing more than 700 000 deaths annually.More than 3.9 billion people in over 128 countries are at risk of contracting dengue, with 96 million cases estimated per year. Additionally, increase in health awareness amongst the urban and rural population across the globe is boosting the mosquito repellent market. Furthermore, increase in outdoor recreational activities is increasing the demand for creams and oils, and sprays/aerosols as they are easy to handle and carry, and can be applied as and when required.

Based on product type, the coils segment dominated the market in 2017 and was valued at US$ 872.2 Mn at a CAGR of 6.4% due to its widespread application across the globe. Moreover, coils are cheaper compared to other mosquito repellents and are readily available in the market which leads to its enhanced consumption. However, creams and oils segment is anticipated to grow due to its high efficiency for repelling mosquitoes. Moreover, creams and oils are compact in size and are easy to handle and carry. Such products are ideal for camping and other recreational activities. Based on ingredient type, synthetic ingredients acquired major market share due to wide utilization of DEET as one of the active ingredient in mosquito repellent globally. However, natural ingredients are gradually gaining popularity across the globe as natural ingredients are chemical free and DEET free. According to distribution channel, online channel is anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to availability of wide product portfolios at a reasonable rate.
Global Pneumatic Rivet Gun Market Involving Technology 2020 – Gesipa, Avdel, Lobtex Co. Ltd, Titgemeyer, Gagebilt,
The Global Pneumatic Rivet Gun Market report covers progress, current state, and future forecast of the market. The objective of the market study is to define, segment, describe, and forecast the market as per various pre-defined categories. A synopsis of the industry with regards to market size concerning renumeration and volume aspects along with the current Pneumatic Rivet Gun market scenario is offered in the report. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications.
The Pneumatic Rivet Gun market report offers the statistical and analytical evaluation of the worldwide marketplace. With the help of the in-depth qualitative insights, historical records, and verifiable projections approximately marketplace size. The forecasting featured inside the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Report delivers the whole qualitative and quantitative evaluation by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. Furthermore, details regarding regions that have received highest returns is also incorporated. The report also speaks about the Pneumatic Rivet Gun market plans to deliver a highly bifurcated overview of this industry, with regards to its present and future scenarios. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Pneumatic Rivet Gun market report provides up-to-date with key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth as the study avails you with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for this market. In the Pneumatic Rivet Gun Market Analysis & Forecast 2020-2026, the revenue is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026. This report presents the worldwide Pneumatic Rivet Gun market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
Competitive Analysis:
The Pneumatic Rivet Gun market report o covers technical data, manufacturing plants analysis, and raw material sources analysis as well as mentions which product has the highest penetration, their profit margins, and R&D status. The section contains a detailed chapter on the company profiles, where the key players in the global Pneumatic Rivet Gun market are studied.
The following key players are operating in the Pneumatic Rivet Gun market research report Gesipa, Avdel, Lobtex Co. Ltd, Titgemeyer, Gagebilt, Blue Pneumatic, Ingersoll Rand, Chicago Pneumatic, Desoutter, Florida Pneumatic, POP(STANLEY Engineered Fastening), Far, JET Tools, Airpro Industry, Sunex Tools, Hanma, SRC Metal (Shanghai).
Regional Analysis:
This section covers detailed analysis of the Pneumatic Rivet Gun market across various countries in different regions. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The market has been segmented into Product Type :
Core Pulling Rivets, Rivet Nut Gun, Ring Groove Rivet Gun
The market has been segmented into Application :
Car, Aviation, Railroad, Refrigeration, Lift switchgear, Instrument
Study objectives of Global Pneumatic Rivet Gun Market report covers :
1) Pneumatic Rivet Gun Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
2) Pneumatic Rivet Gun market report provides in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
3) Contains information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.
4) Pneumatic Rivet Gun Market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional Pneumatic Rivet Gun markets
5) Information pertaining to the producer’s product portfolio, product features, and their respective product applications have been talked about in the report.
6) The report profiles the companies in conjunction with the facts regarding their gross margins and price models
Pneumatic Rivet Gun market scope
– A basic summary of the competitive landscape
– A detailed breakdown of the regional expanse
– A short overview of the segmentation





Aluminum Fishing Boat Market Rising Trends and Global Outlook 2020 to 2026
Aluminum Fishing Boat Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast 2020-2026
Aluminum Fishing Boat Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/Aluminum Fishing Boat players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market: Brunswick Corporation, White River Marine Group, Duckworth Boats, Correct Craft, Smoker Craft, G3 Boats, BRP Inc (Alumacraft Boat), Legend Boats, MirroCraft, Northwest Boats, Sea Ark Boats, Ranger Boats.and Others.


This report segments the Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market on the basis of Types are:
Below 14 Feet
14-16 Feet
Above 16 Feet
On the basis of Application, the Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market is segmented into:
Private
Commercial
This study mainly helps understand which Aluminum Fishing Boat market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize Growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/Aluminum Fishing Boat players in the market.
Regional Analysis for Aluminum Fishing Boat Market:
For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market is analyzed across Aluminum Fishing Boat geographies namely: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Aluminum Fishing Boat Market report will enlist all sections and research for each and every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.



Important Features that are under Offering and Aluminum Fishing Boat Highlights of the Reports:
– Detailed overview of Market
–This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc
– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
– Recent industry trends and developments
– Competitive landscape of Aluminum Fishing Boat Market
– Strategies of Aluminum Fishing Boat players and product offerings
– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
Finally, Aluminum Fishing Boat Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.











Enterprise Portals Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2020
Organizations today are embracing various technology innovations and redefining the way in which resources work, collaborate and exchange information in a connected world. Enterprise Portals offer a single interface access to a wide range of enterprise data to aggregate and personalise information through application-specific portals. Enterprise portals are also known as corporate or business portals. Many enterprises have not yet adopted EP due to resource constraints and security concerns but it is expected that they would soon adopt EP in future. This generates a demand for various enterprise applications, enables role-based personalization and decentralizes government models. Enterprise portals offers ease of use through mobile devices and home PCs through a single access source.
Market Analysis
The enterprise portal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period 2015–2020. The market growth is being propelled by the increase in the number of portals used by the employees. The enterprise portal integrates with multiple portals that offers more information for customers, employees, and business partners.

Regional Segmentation
The Global Enterprise Portals Market is segmented by the following geographies- North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS+ Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America. Each region is analysed by portals type, services, and verticals.
North America enterprise portal market is expected to exhibit the highest growth of around 20 percent during the forecast period. North America comprises a major share of the market. The growth in this region would surpass all other regions during the forecast period.
Vertical Segmentation
The Global Enterprise Portals Market is segmented by the following key verticals- Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Manufacturing and Others.
Key Vendors
The key players in the market are International Business Machines Corp (IBM), Microsoft, Oracle Corporation and SAP. The report also includes watch list companies such as Jahia, Fulcrum, and Zensar Technology.
Competitive Analysis
A detailed vendor profiling of the key players in the market. Total 16 companies are covered. A competitive benchmarking of leading vendors with respect to their key offerings, financials, venture funding and strategic alliances.
Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Red hat, LIferay, Sitecore, Iflexion, TCS, Infosys, HCL, Accenture.

Benefits
The report is of significance to the key stakeholders of the Enterprise Portals market such as technology providers, service providers in the following ways:
Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)
Drivers, growth opportunities and regional enterprise portals trends
The Global Enterprise Portals Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market. The report delves into the key industry insights to unleash opportunities for the players in the market, ranging from SME’s and start-ups to large enterprises.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the Global Enterprise Portals industry by portal type, services, verticals and regions. The report discusses the key industry trends, the drivers and growth opportunities. Regional industry trends are also covered. It also includes the end user analysis based on global end user survey conducted during the study.

