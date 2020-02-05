Global Market
Motor Management Market 2020: Key Players with Product Particulars, Applications, Market Size & Forecast till 2025
KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Motor Management Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2025) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Motor Management Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Motor Management market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Motor Management market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.
“Global Motor Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 95 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
The vital Motor Management insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Motor Management, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Motor Management type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Motor Management competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Motor Management market. Leading players of the Motor Management Market profiled in the report include:
- ABB
- Ametek
- Analog Devices
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- GE
- Hitachi
- Larsen & Toubro
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Nanotec Electronic
- Rockwell
- Schneider
- Siemens
- Texas Instruments
- Many more…
Product Type of Motor Management market such as: Hardware, Software & Solution Services.
Applications of Motor Management market such as: Pumps, Compressors, Material Handling, Others.
The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Motor Management market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Motor Management growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.
The complete perspective in terms of Motor Management revenue, geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) is described. The key information on distributors and suppliers of Motor Management industry indicates the present and forecast trends.
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Report Summary:
- In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the Motor Management industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.
Global Market
The Global Automotive Camera Market is estimated to reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2025
Automotive Camera Market: Summary
The Global Automotive Camera Market is estimated to reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4 %, says forencis research (FSR).
The Automotive camera is the camera installed in the vehicle for offering assistance to the driver for parking and other possible functions. It is used to increase the safety of the vehicle along with the passengers by offering a deeper insight regarding the vehicles present in nearest proximity, alerts to prevent the possible collision, and continuously records the vehicle’s position through various angles. These are installed within the vehicle or on the exterior surface of the vehicle to provide a real-time alert regarding the distance from the front, rear and side vehicles along with monitoring activity of the driver. These are widely installed in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Some Key Players in Automotive Camera Market are: RICOH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv, Valeo, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Magna International Inc, Gentex Corporation, Ficosa International S.A, DENSO CORPORATION and Other Key Companies.
Automotive Camera Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Focus Towards Safety and Security
Vehicle safety is a crucial aspect while driving an automotive vehicle. Higher safety of the vehicle limits the occurrence of the road collision, which can be fatal for the driver and passengers onboard. Increasing focus to boost vehicle safety owing to the rise in road collision across the globe leading to death or serious injuries has escalated the higher need for the safety system, which is fueling the growth of the automotive camera market. As per the Global Status Report On Road Safety 2018, the rise in fatal road accidents reaching it to 1.35 million people globally in 2016.
Supportive Legislation by Regulatory Authorities
Automotive Camera market is projected to witness growth at a remarkable pace, owing to favorable legislation imposed by the governments of various countries. The governments of emerging as well as emerged nations have posed mandates on the installation of the rear-view camera in the new automotive vehicles are pushing the market demand. For instance, in 2014, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the United States proposed the mandate of installing the rear-view visibility systems with cameras in the automotive vehicle by 2018. Also, Transport Canada imposed compulsion regarding the installation of rear-view camera systems in the new cars by 2018.This favorable support by regulatory authorities is projected to upsurge the market growth.
Market Restraints:
High Cost Associated with the Surround View System
The automotive camera market is projected to grow in the years to follow, however, the growth of this market is anticipated to hinder owing to high cost. The cost of the automotive camera escalates with the development of an advanced camera system, which hampers the product demand. Rising demand for more safety systems, results into increase in the number of cameras, with msore advanced system to control the overall functioning, escalates the overall product cost. Thus, higher cost of the surrounding view system hampers the market growth.
Automotive Camera Market: Key Segments
- On the basis of Type : Interior Camera and Exterior Camera
- On the basis of Technology : Digital Camera, Infrared Camera, and Thermal Camera
- On the basis of Application : Advanced Driving Support System and Parking System
- On the basis of Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle and Heavy-Duty Vehicle
- On the basis of Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket
- On the basis of:Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Camera Market: Report Scope
The report on the automotive camera market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET: REPORT SEGMENTATION
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Camera Market, by Type
Interior Camera
Exterior Camera
- Single View System
- Rear Camera
- Front Camera
- Side Camera
- Surround View System
- 2D Surround View Camera System
- 3D Surround View Camera System
Automotive Camera Market, by Technology
- Digital Camera
- Infrared Camera
- Thermal Camera
Automotive Camera Market, by Application
- Advanced Driving Support System
- Night Vision Enhancement
- Obstacle and Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Pedestrian Alert
- Driver Monitoring
- Parking System
Automotive Camera Market, by Vehicle Type
- Light-Duty Vehicle
- Heavy-Duty Vehicle
Automotive Camera Market, by Sales Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Automotive Camera Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Smart Watches Market Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016-2022
Smart Watches are electronic devices which are worn like watches but are equipped to do a lot more than an average watch.These stand alone or Smartphone dependent devices are can show Notification from Phone, Record Physical Activities, monitor heart rate, Make and Take calls, Search on The Web by listening to a voice command and in some cases can even capture photographs.
Market Dynamics
These smart gadgets have started receiving a lot of crowd attention in the market and are estimated to grow a lot more than imagined, given, the convenience and the flexible functionality of smart watches. These are becoming popular for providing hands-free control and access to data anywhere at any time of the day. Apart from this, biometric functionality, GPS and mapping capability and smartphone independent functionality are also a few unique features of these smart gadgets.
These timepieces are also capable of detecting the physical movements of the user and are therefore capable of giving accurate details about Steps Walked, Calories Burnt, Active Time, etc.These factors greatly people’s decision to buy these Smart watches.
The only problem with these watches is that they do not have a good battery life which inhibits the continuous usage of these watches.
Market Segmentation
The watches can be classified on the basis of the screen they use. The prominent options available are LED, e-paper and LCD. The LED ones are the most capable and can show text, Images and Videos.The e-paper displays are also capable of showing text, images and have a good Battery life but the only con is that they are restricted to monochrome.LCD Displays can only show text but have the best battery life which may last for a month or two.
Price is also an important differentiating factor among the watches.The more expensive ones like Apple Watch or Gear S3 are even capable of acting on voice commands other than just showing notifications on a different screen.The cheaper watches act as a secondary display for the phones but can act as a separate phone itself because few of them have a SIM slot which can be used to make and take calls or send SMS.
Geographic Analysis
The market for smartwatches is witnessing a double-digit growth rate globally.Currently, North America is a prominent source of revenue for Smart Watches and according to estimates, it contributes almost 1/3rd of the market revenue.However, in the near future, the growth of the market is expected to be driven by Asia-Pacific region with China and India acting as a popular hub given their large population and the manufacture and sales of the low-cost Smart-watches which are based on Android.
Key Players
Large Tech Companies like Apple, Samsung, Motorola,etc. are the Market Leaders but Sports Companies and Watch Maker Companies are also growing significantly too.A small Market Share is also controlled by Small Companies that manufacture low-cost watches and are improving too.
Global Market
Smart Factory Market Segmentation and Forecast to 2016-2022
A smart factory represents a flexible environment wherein systems can run autonomously by themselves and self-optimize performance. It is being touted as Industry 4.0 where the backbone of this trend would be networking and internet. The 4 design principles of a smart factory would be interoperability, information transparency, technical assistance and decentralized decisions.
A smart factory would include cyber physical systems, Internet of Things, cloud computing and cognitive computing. The concept of smart factory visualizes that every step of the manufacturing process can be interconnected. It would include entire technical integration of systems across product lifecycles, supply and value chains, functional hierarchies and geographic boundaries.
Market Dynamics:
Factors like technology, optimization and sustainability are shaping the manufacturing industry. On the technology front, the enabling and advancement of technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, cloud based application infrastructure and middleware, smart robotics, additive manufacturing, integrated product-product simulation is primarily driving the smart factory market. Tracking multi geographic and multi plant operations and the growing need for centralization is also shaping the growth of this market.
The critical challenges facing the evolution of the smart factory market are the design of the process landscape, identification of new employee profiles, re-skilling of the employees and the complexity and the expense of the networking subsystems. The associated cyber risk and the lack of proper cyber security infrastructure can also dampen the growth of this market.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Smart Factory market can be segmented on the basis of technology, component and end user industry.
Technology:
Programmable Logic Controller
Distributed Control System
Human Machine Interface
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System
Enterprise Resource Planning
Plant Asset Management
Product Lifecycle Management
Manufacturing Execution Systems
Component:
Industrial robots
Sensors
Machine vision systems
3D Printing
End user industry:
Process Industry
Food and Beverages
Oil and Gas
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Pulp and paper
Mining and Metals
Energy and Power
Cement and Glass
Discrete
Aerospace and Defence
Automotive
Semiconductor and Electronics
Medical devices
Machine Manufacturing
Printing and Fabrication
Packaging
Geographical Analysis:
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and South America. Enhancement of digital technologies in emerging markets like China and India have made the Asia Pacific region the fastest growing market. The development of manufacturing sector and favourable government regulations have made APAC a very lucrative market. Geographically, North America is the largest market for Smart Factory because of the presence of already established multinational corporations. Europe is the 2nd largest market after North America as it is the origin of Industry 4.0.
Key Players:
Some of the key companies in Global Smart Factory market are ABB, Siemens AG, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Cisco, IBM, SAP, Honeywell, Bosch, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.
