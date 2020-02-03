Connect with us

Global Market

Motorcycle Market to Witness CAGR of 3.9% Increase in Value Share During the Forecast Period 2018-2026

Published

2 mins ago

on

Persistence Market Research digs deep into the global motorcycles market and fetches key information through structured market research. The report, “Motorcycles Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026” gauges the market and predicts the future demographic and changes. The report reveals that the motorcycles segment will dominate the market and is estimated to hold more than 80% market value share. It is expected to grow at a CAGR (Value) of 3.7% until the end of the forecast period (2018 – 2026). The present estimated value of the global Motorcycles market is more than US$ 115,720.5 Mn in 2018 and the market will expand at a CAGR of 3.9% to reach US$ 156,903.0 Mn by the end of 2026.

Global Motorcycles Market Dynamics

The global motorcycles market is expected to be driven by the growing economic strength of middle class population in developing countries. Moreover, as the middle class population increases across the globe, the demand for efficient and affordable means of transportation is expected to increase considerably in the coming years. Motorcycles are becoming a suitable alternative, owing to which the demand for motorcycles and scooters is expected to ramp up in the coming years. Furthermore, high disposable personal income in North America has led to consumers venturing more into leisure activities revolving around motorcycles and scooters, such as racing, bike stunts and off-road activities, which in turn, has increased the demand for high engine capacity two wheelers. This is the main factor driving the growth of the motorcycle market in matured economies, such as North America and European countries. Furthermore, growth in motorcycling clubs revolving around cruiser motorcycles in the region, popularized by Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles, has also augmented the growth of the market in the region.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3586

E-mobility has also emerged as a trending topic in the past few years. Various properties of electric vehicles, such as fuel conservation, silent operation and low sound emission will give them an upper hand over conventional motorcycles. Furthermore, as the emission norms get stricter, the demand for alternative means of transportation is expected to increase. Owing to this, the demand for electric scooters and motorcycles is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

However, a majority of the working class population in North America and Europe opts for four wheelers over two wheelers as two-wheelers are affordable for consumers. This is one of the prime reasons which can hamper the growth of the motorcycles market in North America and Europe. Furthermore, electric motorcycles offer reduced speed and performance as compared to their conventional counterparts. This can further derail the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Motorcycles Market Forecast

Market insights suggests that the overall width of the global Motorcycles market will expand during the forecast period. Several positive changes are expected to fuel the growth of the market. By product type, the motorcycles segment will play a pivotal role in building market revenue and is expected to occupy a significant share of the market. The report hints that the scooters segment, by type, will account for a value share of 19.6% in the global Motorcycles market by 2018. Amongst the major markets, India is expected to show promising results during the forecast period. The region is estimated to represent 35.7% market value share in 2018 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% within the stipulated time period. The sales revenue of India is estimated to surge up to US$ 57,819.3 Mn by the end of 2026. The markets globally will remain fertile and vibrant during the forecast period.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Ask for a Pre-Book here @   https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3586

Companies covered in Motorcycle Market Report

Company Profiles

  • Bajaj Auto Ltd.
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG
  • Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.
  • Eicher Motors Limited
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc.
  • Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • KTM AG
  • Piaggio & C. SpA
  • Suzuki Motor Corporation
  • Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.
  • TVS Motor Company Ltd.
  • Vmoto Limited
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Global Market

Electric Bus Market is Anticipated to Register at a Healthy CAGR of 28.0% During the Forecast Period 2014-2020

Published

18 seconds ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Electric Bus: Asia Pacific to Witness Highest Growth by 2020”, the global electric bus market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.0% during 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated volume sales of 33,854 units by 2020.
Governments of various countries are focusing on no or low-pollution transportation systems to tackle rising pollution. This, in turn, is driving the electric bus market. Based on drive system, electric buses are categorized as pure electric, hybrid electric, and plug-in hybrid. Most of the electric buses running worldwide are hybrid electric due to their low cost as compared to its other electric counterparts. However, developed countries are focusing on increasing the number of pure electric buses in their fleets.
For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3703
The global electric bus market is thriving mainly due to growing environmental concerns of the public and various governments. However, among developing countries, China is the only country taking concrete steps to curb vehicular pollution with the introduction of large number of electric buses. A high cost of electric buses is a key barrier for this industry. However, unstable crude oil prices and increasing focus of the transit agencies on minimizing operational costs are expected to lower the impact of the cost factor in the long term. In recent times, certain product launches by companies indicate the increasing level of competition in the industry. The investments of companies and transit agencies are being backed by funding from venture capitalists and governments. This is favoring the growth of electric bus market.
Unstable fuel prices and depleting crude oil reserves are influencing transport departments and transit agencies globally to increase the number of alternate and new energy vehicles. Some of the transit agencies in developed countries are considering long-term benefits as opposed to short-term costs while purchasing buses. Electric buses require high initial investment. However, their operational cost is significantly low as compared to that of conventional buses, as electricity is cheaper than diesel.
Air pollution caused by vehicles has been emerging as a serious concern for governments across the globe. This, in turn, is driving demand for public transport facilities with lower emissions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution causes about 100,000 deaths every year in Europe, reducing life expectancy by an average of one year. Considering the negative impact of pollution on people, governments around the world are working to find solutions to reduce pollution levels. European countries such as France, the U.K., and Germany are emerging as key markets for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

Companies covered in Electric Bus Market Report

Company Profiles:

  • BYD Company Limited.
  • Proterra, Inc.
  • AB Volvo (publ).
  • Daimler AG.
  • Solaris Bus & Coach S.A.
  • Zhongtong Bus & Holding Co., Ltd.
  • Ashok Leyland, Ltd.
  • EBUSCO.
  • Alexander Dennis Limited.
  • Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd.
Below is the segmentation carried out by Persistence Market Research for global market study on electric bus:
For in-depth competitive analysis, Ask for a Pre-Book here @  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3703
Market Size and Forecast by Region
  • North America
    • Market Size and Forecast (by volume)
  • Europe
    • Market Size and Forecast (by volume)
  • Asia Pacific
    • Market Size and Forecast (by volume)
  • Rest of the World (RoW)
    • Market Size and Forecast (by volume)
Continue Reading

Global Market

Electric Vehicles Market is Projected to Register at a Healthy CAGR of 15.6% During the Forecast Period 2016-2030

Published

35 seconds ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

The report tabled by Persistence Market Research titled “Electric Vehicles Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2030”, talks about the global and regional market behavior and also gauges the change in the eco-system of the global electric vehicles market within the assessment period.

Global Electric Vehicles Market: The Way Ahead

Electric powered cars are the future of the transport industry and it will change the face of the global transport segment in the forthcoming years. The worth of the global electric market is predicted to touch US$ 99.88 Bn by the end of 2016 and the market will grow manifold within the stipulated period and will touch the estimated value of US$ 596.56 Bn by the end of 2030. As per the report, the market will expand its periphery in terms of CAGR of 15.6%. The global population is gasping for fresh air. The alarming rise in pollution has challenged the entire socio-economic structure and even impacted the hike of the global economy and healthcare.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2843

The global transport and communication network is highly dependent on gasoline-powered vehicles which not only pollutes the air, but these vehicles are a major cause of sound pollution. The environmental safety is a major concern for government bodies. Several strict policies have been framed in the past few years to arrest the blatant rise of sound and air pollution. Revamped government policies targeted to encourage the manufacturing and use of green and soundless electric vehicles is a major push to the global width of the electric vehicles market. Some of the biggest and the most advanced economies of the world such as China and US has implemented a plethora of steps to promote the use of electric driven vehicles. US has issued special grants and to lure more customers in the electric vehicles market China has offered free number plates to the owners of the electric vehicles. Steep rise in the petrol prices has pushed the customers towards advanced electric vehicles.

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Roadblocks

There are some of the key factors that are clamping down the global expansion of the electric vehicles market. The electric led vehicles are losing their market relevance because of their performance. The market for electric vehicles is still at a nascent stage in some developing economies of the world. The apt infrastructure needed to back the growth of electric vehicles market in those regions is thin. This massive intercontinental gulf is further creating a stalemate condition in the market. The electric backed vehicles are mostly consumed for large scale commercial use and by deep-pocketed consumers. The high price tags are also limiting its market outreach and restricting the organic development of the global electric vehicles market.

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Market Autopsy

The market is exploding with a slew of new technologies. The major manufacturers of this industry are experimenting with cutting-edge technologies to enhance the market expansion of the vehicles. The global electric vehicles market is fragmented into three major sects. The battery electric cars is steadily dominating one of the largest markets of the world, China, as the sale of the battery driven two wheelers are maximum in this country. The other two segments such as plug-in hybrid vehicles and hybrid electric powered cars are also expected to show promising results within the estimated period of growth. The plug-in hybrid vehicles fraction of the market will surge at an approximate CAGR of more than 16% by the end of 2030. The external and internal charging support available in this crop of vehicles will further pull up the market.

The electric vehicles market is also segmented by vehicle type. The surge of the electric vehicles market is massively impacted by the surge in the demand of the passenger vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment will occupy almost 54% of the market share by the end of 2016 and the CAGR will bloom within the period of study. Apart from the passenger car segment the two wheelers segment will also contribute significantly to the market share of the global electric vehicles market. This segment is projected to stretch at a CAGR of 11.7% by the end of 2030. The commercial vehicles segment will crawl up the ladder but the segment needs adequate time to meet the expectations of the market, according to the report.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Ask for a Pre-Book here @  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2843

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Competitive Landscape

The major shareholders of the global electric vehicles market are burning the midnight oil to come out with innovative measures to enhance the relevance of electric vehicles in the global market. The advanced technologies and smart measures are chipped in to get rid of some of the core issues which are stalling the expected expansion of the global electric vehicles market.

Companies covered in Electric Vehicles Market Report

Company Profiles

  • Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Volkswagen AG
  • Tesla Motors, Inc.
  • Groupe Renault
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Daimler AG
  • General Motors Company
Continue Reading

Global Market

Immersive Simulator Market Reflecting a CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Published

51 seconds ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Immersive Simulator Market Overview:

The immersive simulator is a complex social equipment, in which human beings interact with each other, a simulator, and other technical devices. Immersion simulator is a salient feature of the simulation-based learning environment. Immersion refers to the subjective impression that one is participating in a comprehensive, realistic experience. It can be interpreted as a psychological experience that one perceives regarding how much anyone is attached to a learning environment, which can be provided via an active and dynamic interaction between the learner and their environment, sensory information in the 3D digital space, and authentic scenarios or tasks that tap into the learner’s life experiences. The immersive simulator connects all operators and personnel with a high-fidelity 3-Dimensional process simulation and virtual walkthrough the environment. Operator Training Simulators allow operators to train on a computer in an identical environment to the control room.

Immersive Simulator Market Dynamics:

The major driving factors of immersive simulator market are such as, automotive, food and beverages, oil and gas, chemicals and medical industry. Another driving factor for immersive simulator market is entertainment industry like, whenever we are watching the weather report, the speaker remains standing in front of changing weather maps. Engineering design is also a major driving factor such as, this can be used for conferencing of the complex model.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17254

There are some challenges of immersive simulator such as, rapid iteration is required to create realistic and correct experiences in training simulations. Another challenge of an immersive simulator is, it needs the real-time software system that integrates components for user interaction, simulation, scenario and scene modeling. Some opportunities in the immersive simulator market are such as, in tracking system, it can be used for tracking objects in the real and virtual world. The display system is also an opportunity for immersive simulator such as, in resolution, flexibility, and field-of-view of various equipments. One of the major opportunity is in the medical field; this is due to recent developments in imaging technology. There are some latest trends in the immersive simulator market are such as, simulators from Immersive technologies are being used to develop future mining equipment operators in the various countries. Immersive simulators are being used for train truck fewer system operators. Another trend is that immersive simulators can be used for productivity gain and safety improvements.

Immersive Simulator Market Segmentation:

Immersive Simulator Market can be segmented by types of immersive simulator

  • Immersive simulator
  • Semi Immersive simulator
  • Fully Immersive simulator

Immersive Simulator Market can be segmented by application

  • Medical industry
  • Biotech industry
  • Automotive industry
  • Food and beverages industry
  • Oil and gas industry
  • Chemicals industry
  • Medical industry
  • Entertainment industry

Immersive Simulator Market can be segmented by technology used

  • Gesture recognition
  • Brain –Computer interface
  • Speech recognition
  • Omnidirectional treadmill

Immersive Simulator Market Regional Overview:

The global immersive simulator market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds the major share in the global immersive simulator market regarding application and revenue sharing. Followed by APEJ, North America and Latin America are expected to grow relatively at a higher CAGR during the forecast period since the use of immersive simulator market improves the various operations in many industries.  The global immersive simulator market in Japan is well established and expected to grow at average CAGR over the forecast period. MEA is expected to expand at sluggish growth rate due to lack of technology advancement in this region.

Immersive Simulator Market Regional Segmentation:

The immersive simulator market in APEJ held the largest market share in recent times owing to the huge demand for immersive simulators in metal and mining, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, and medical and biotech industries. Australia has added the functional use of the immersive simulator in metal and mining industry, while China and India have contributed to the market growth in the aerospace and defense as well as medical and biotech industries.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Ask for a Pre-Book here @  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/17254

Immersive Simulator Market Prominent Players:

  • Applied Research Associate Inc.
  • Aveva Group Plc
  • ESI Group
  • Immerse Learning
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Designing Digitally Inc.
  • Mass Virtual Inc.
  • Samahnzi (Pty) Ltd.
  • Talent Swarm
Continue Reading

Trending