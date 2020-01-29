MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market By Demand Services, Developments, Advancements, Application, Platforms Types, Industry Growth Drivers and Geographical Overview 2018 – 2028

MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Growth Projection

The new report on the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market over the assessment period 2018 – 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market over the considered assessment period.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2572

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2572

Competitive Landscape

The technology used in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems is relatively new, and the market is yet at its infancy. Implementing a new technology to introduce an innovative radiation therapy system that is MRI-compatible, without the interference of one component with another, requires extensive R&D and significant capital investments. Manufacturers rely on licensing and patenting their innovative technologies for revenues and sales. Currently, only two companies have a substantial presence in the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market—Elekta AB and Viewray Technologies, Inc.

Elekta AB

Established in 1972, Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Swiss company provides radiation therapy equipment and clinical management systems, and it is gaining momentum in the cancer care segment with its Precision Radiation Medicine and other products. The company is adopting strategies to receive FDA approvals for its MRI-guided radiation therapy systems in order to establish a stronger position in North America.

Viewray Technologies, Inc.

Viewray Technologies, Inc. was established in 2004 and is headquartered in California, U.S. Viewray is a leading manufacturer in the radiation therapy and imaging technologies landscape. With strong technological leadership in the radiation therapy segment, these companies identified the potential for the combination of MRI-guided systems and radiation in cancer treatment. In April 2019, Viewray Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Minogue Medical Inc., a Canadian distributor of surgical devices, and Device Technologies Australia Pty Ltd, a leading independent distributor in Australasia, to boost the sales of its MRI-guided radiation therapy systems throughout Canada and Australia & New Zealand, respectively.

To gain more information on the competitive landscape of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market, request a sample of the report

MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market – Additional Insight

Software Upgrades in Linac MR-RT Systems Complement Gains

The global demand for magnetic resonance-guided radiotherapy (MR-RT) devices integrated with linear accelerator (Linac) is increasing at a rapid pace, as more and more healthcare organizations make significant investment in next-generation medical devices for cancer treatment. Taking into consideration the potential rise in demand for cancer care treatments with better efficiency and higher precision, manufacturers are designing intelligent software to be integrated with the existing Linac MR-RT systems. Though its adoption at present remains relatively low—mainly due to its high-cost and low penetration of Linac MR-RT systems—the need for a quality upgrade that can deliver precisely targeted radiation will surge in the near future, complementing growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Analysts have considered the most important aspects of the research methodology to assess growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market during the forecast period 2018-2028. Actionable insights obtained from industry experts in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market have been extrapolated and industry-validated information about the competitive landscape of the market has enabled analysts to come up with this insightful study on MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

A comprehensive list of sources for primary research and secondary research used to reach important insights on the growth prospects of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market is provided in the study. The systematic approach towards MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market research is adopted to acquire important information about the market as well as the growth avenues for manufacturers, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

Request Research Methodology of this Report.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2572

Why Companies Trust FMR?

A trusted and a renowned entity in the market research space

Our customer support team resolves over 300 client queries each day

The rich understanding of the nuances of the latest market research techniques

Tailor-made reports available without additional expenses

Round the clock customer service

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593