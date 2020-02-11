MRI Systems Market Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

MRI is a noninvasive diagnostic methodology that generates computerized images of internal body tissues and organs using radio waves magnetic resonate atoms. MRI provides three dimensional views of organ and joints without invasive surgery in a detailed manner. MRI detects heart and surrounding arteries views and associated troubles. MRI study includes brain MRI, spines MRI, individual organ MRI, and extremities.

The global MRI systems market is projected to reach USD 7.19 Billion by 2021 from USD 5.61 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2021.

This led to the development of MRI-compatible pacemakers that offer increased patient safety and procedure accuracy in patient screening. This would help to fuel the growth of the MRI systems market.

Market Dynamics

The increased adoption of MRI systems due to their cost-effectiveness and non-invasive nature and the rise in demand from research institutes for screening different diseases, will be the major factors fueling market growth in the Americas.

Factors such as rising geriatric population, advancements in MRI techniques such as the development of superconducting (SC) magnets, open architecture, ultra-high-field MRI, software applications and advent of MRI-compatible pacemakers are some of the factors that drive the demand for MRI systems among end users in the forecast period.High cost of MRI systems, depleting helium gas deposits, and declining reimbursement rates for MRI procedures are some of the factors which are expected to affect the growth of the MRI systems market in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

The MRI systems market is segmented on the basis of Architecture, Field strength, application and region.

Segmentation on the basis of architecture:

MRI system is classified into

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

In 2016, Closed MRI System holds the largest market share in Global MRI System Market .

Segmentation on the basis of Strength:

MRI market is broadly classified into

Low-to-mid-field MRI

High-field MRI

Very-High-field MRI

Ultra-High-field MRI

The very high-field MRI segment holds the largest market share under this category.

Segmentation on the basis of Application

The MRI market is categorized into

Vascular MRI

Pelvic and abdominal MRI

Cardias MRI

Brain and neurological MRI

Spine and musculoskeletal MRI

Brain and neurological MRI holds the largest market share in this category.

Segmentation on the basis of Geography:

The MRI market is classified into

North America

Asia

Rest of the World

In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest market share followed by Asia. Asia will be fastest growing region due to the increasing disposal able income and rising aging population

Europe is also a slow growth market due to the US owing to the Eurozone debt crisis.

Key Players

Some of the Major key players in the MRI systems market are GE Healthcare , Hitachi Medical Corporation , Philips Healthcare , Siemens Healthcare , and Toshiba Medical Systems .

