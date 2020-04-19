MARKET REPORT
Mulch Films Market: Biopolymer Mulch Films Promote Sustainability
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the mulch films market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for the period of 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global mulch films market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.
Mulch Films to Create Opportunities for Food End Users in the Long Run
Mulch films plays an essential role in agronomics, such as increasing yield and improving the quality of crops. Mulch films are available in different colors such as black, yellow, white, and transparent. Black & brown mulch films are anticipated to translate opportunities for food & beverages end users, as these are generally used for growing fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Black mulch films also prevent the penetration of light and reduce the germination process. Yellow mulch films attract pests and also reduce the chance of viral diseases being transmitted by tobacco moths. Therefore, these films are usually preferred by manufacturers in the tobacco industry.
The introduction of LLDPE mulch films has brought a revolution in agriculture water management. Moreover, linear low density polyethylene mulch films are more economical than low density polyethylene mulch films. Cast mulch films are expected to gain ground in the mulch films market during the forecast period, because these kinds of films have better optics than blown mulch films produced at higher line speeds. All these factors will create demand for mulch films during the forecast period.
Introduction of Biodegradable Mulch Films in China
- The penetration of mulch films in the China market is projected to expand at a humongous growth rate. To conserve water and protect the soil from noxious weeds, mulch films are widely used on Chinese land. This has led to an increase in the usage of mulch films in China in the past few years.
- However, Chinese farmers predominantly use polyethylene mulch films, which degrades the soil quality when it gets break down during the removal process. Growing number of agricultural scientists and institutes throughout China and across the globe are brainstorming the scale of problems and recommend solutions. For instance, Novamont, a German mulch film manufacturer, has made Mater-Bi compostable resin, which is created from starch and other bio-based material. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the mulch films market in Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.
Biobanks Market New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025
Global Biobanks Market: Overview
The global biobanks market owes its conception to the rising need for replacement organs and the steady advancement in the replacement and transfusion technologies regarding a number of bodily substances. Though the technology and need to store organs and other bio-entities had been available for a long time, the global biobanks market took on a more important role in the healthcare sector following the increasing research in genomics. In the new millennium, the development of the personalized medicine field has been the vital driver for the global biobanks market. The likely advancement of the latter, thanks to helpful government regulations, is likely to make the crucial difference for the global biobanks market in the near future.
The steady technological advancement in the healthcare sector in the last few decades has now led to a scenario where the full potential of biobanks can be harnessed. As a result, the global biobanks market is projected to exhibit steady growth over the coming years.
Global Biobanks Market: Key Trends
The rising interest in personalized medicine is the prime driver for the global biobanks market. Personalized medicine has only become a viable branch of modern medicine after steady research in genomics and the way various patients react to various medicines. The biobanks market has thus come into the spotlight thanks to their role as a steady supplier of human biomaterials for research as well as direct application. The increasing research in genomics following the findings of the Human Genome Project is thus likely to remain a key driver for the global biobanks market in the coming years.
The utilization of biobanks in stem cell research has been hampered in several regions by ethical concerns regarding the origin of stem cells. Nevertheless, the potential of stem cells in the healthcare sector is immense, and is likely to have a decisive impact on the trajectory of the global biobanks market in the coming years. Many countries have, in recent years, adopted a supportive stance towards stem cell research, aiding the growth of the biobanks market. Continued government support is thus likely to remain vital for the global biobanks market in the coming years.
Global Biobanks Market: Market Potential
The leading role of the U.S. in the global biobanks market is unlikely to change in the coming years. The easy availability of government-supported healthcare infrastructure and the presence of several industry giants in the region has driven the biobanks market in the U.S.
Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in New York State, earlier in 2017 initiated a new biobank aimed at creating precision therapies against various types of cancer. Launched in collaboration with Indivumed, the biobank will provide catalogued biomaterials for research into lung, colorectal, breast, and pancreatic cancer. This would enable targeted, gene-specific studies of a variety of cancer samples, leading to a more comprehensive understanding of cancer. Such well-funded collaboration efforts are crucial for the developing biobanks market.
Global Biobanks Market: Geographical Dynamics
Led by the fertile healthcare research scenario in the U.S., North America is likely to retain a dominant share in the global biobanks market in the coming years. Steady support from institutes such as the NIH is likely to be vital for the North America biobanks market.
Emerging Asia Pacific economies such as India and China could emerge with a significant share in the global biobanks market in the coming years. The healthcare sector in both countries has received steady public or private funding in the last few years. India is also a global leader in medical tourism and is likely to receive an increasing number of patients in the coming years, leading to promising prospects for the global biobanks market in the region.
Global Biobanks Market: Competitive Dynamics
Due to the dynamic nature of the global biobanks market, with advancements in diagnostic fields often determining the direction of the market, the market is heavily fragmented. It is likely to retain a significant degree of fragmentation in the coming years thanks to the diversity in the application segments of the biobanks market. The leading players in the global biobanks market include BioCision, Tecan Group, VWR, Beckman Coulter Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Laboratory Filter Papers Market Opportunities and Global Trends
Laboratory filter papers provide a semi-permeable barrier between a chemical and a medium. They can be used for the filtering of solid particles from liquids in various applications, which include laboratory as well as industrial applications. These papers have specific properties such as porosity, particle retention, thickness, and flow rate, which determine their suitability for various applications.
Laboratory Filter Papers Market: Drivers & Restraints
Technological advancements have resulted in the increased application of filtration techniques in pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries, along with research institutes as well as food & beverages laboratories. Laboratory filter papers are used extensively for qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in research laboratories, which is expected to boost the global sales of these papers. In addition, pharma companies are investing more in research & development to stay one step ahead of their competitors. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2018, Indian pharma companies invested more than 8.5% of their sales in research & development activities. This inclination of manufacturers toward innovation is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
However, the emergence of more advanced filtration technologies, such as such as microfiltration, nanofiltration, and ultrafiltration, is likely to hinder the growth of the market, as these techniques employ superior filtration equipment. Moreover, the uptake of analytical instruments and stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies regarding the standard of filtration is compelling manufacturers to adopt superior filtration techniques. This is likely to act as an obstacle in the growth of the laboratory filter papers market.
Laboratory Filter Papers Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global laboratory filter papers market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the thriving pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in countries such as Japan and India. Numerous leading players are entering these markets and setting up operational facilities in the region owing to the rapid economic growth, increasing investments, and political support. The U.S. is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of market share due to the local presence of well-established and technologically advanced research centers. It is expected to be followed by the countries of Western Europe.
Laboratory Filter Papers Market: Key players
Some of the major participants operating in the market are Toyo Roshi Kaisha, Ltd.; PAPCEL, a.s.; Filtros Anoia, SA; Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft; Camlab UK; Axiva Sichem Pvt. Ltd.; Filtech Pty Ltd.; Dakila Trading Corporation; and ErtelAlsop. Several local and unorganized players are also expected to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Metabolomics Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2017-2025
Global Metabolomics Market: Snapshot
Metabolomics is the examination of small molecules, commonly known as metabolites. Such molecules are typically found inside cells, tissues, biofluids, or organisms. The interaction of such small molecules in a biological system are known as the metabolome. Metabolomics is done on a large scale.
Metabolomics is a powerful tool since metabolites and their concentrations directly reveal the underlying biochemical activity and condition of cells and tissues. The four conceptual approaches in metabolomics are metabolite profiling, target analysis, metabolomics, and metabolic fingerprinting.
The swiftly rising domain of metabolomics consists of strategies to uncover and quantify cellular metabolites leveraging latest analytical technologies along with statistical and multi-variant methods for extracting information and analyzing data.
The past 20 years saw impressive strides being made in the sequencing of numerous organisms. Massive amounts were also earmarked for building analytical approaches to study various cell products, such as those from gene expression, metabolites, and proteins. All such approaches, namely genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics are crucial tools used to comprehend an organism’s and its reaction to genetic perturbation or environmental stimuli.
Metabolomics finds application in determining gene function, phenotyping of genetically modified plants and substantial equivalence testing, and understanding responses to abiotic and biotic stress. Metabolomics thus bridges the gap between phenotype and genotype, offering an understanding of how cells function, along with uncovering of novel or striking changes in particular metabolites. Analysis and mining of metabolomic data sets and their metadata has the potential to bring about new hypotheses and targets for biotechnology.
Metabolomics, however, is hamstrung on account of the wide array of chemical structures with no one technology present to study the complete metabolome. Hence, quite a few additional approaches have to be set for extracting, detecting, quantifying, and identifying the metabolites.
Global Metabolomics Market: Overview
Metabolomics refer to the study of the metabolites that exist within an organism, tissue, or a cell. Processes such as interpretation, quantification, identification, and profiling are used for the understanding the entire set of metabolites in a given biological system. This fairly new field of science is gaining attention as it is provides a comprehensive outlook of the phenotype of organelles, tissues, cells, organs, and whole organisms as compared to RNA, DNA, or protein profile.
Global Metabolomics Market: Key Trends
Soaring investments in both private players and government bodies in research and development of efficient metabolomics. The global market is expected to be supported by the continuous technological advancements and the untapped potential of the emerging economies. Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on biotechnology research and development has also had a positive impact on the global market. Metabolomics have gained a prime spot in the field of medicine has they offer a deeper understanding of way diseases function. Furthermore, they provide accurate protein profiling. Today, bioinformatics-based metabolomics are being used in clinical research, pharmaceutical research, plant and animal phenotyping, nutrition research, food and beverage analysis, environmental science, and biofuel development.
Global Metabolomics Market: Market Potential
Several market players are focusing on mergers and acquisition to acquire newer talent and expertise to their existing pool. Companies are also expected to resort to collaborating with smaller and local players to expand their geographic reach. In line with the same sentiment, Metabolon Inc. recently announced that will take part in a larger studies that using metabolomics to understand large population health issues. For the same purpose, the Company has joined hands with Alex Forrest-Hay, Vice President of Population Health. This move is aimed at the maximizing the value of combining metabolomics and genomics to determine the risk of targets and facts for developing preventive healthcare.
Thus, the ongoing collaborations and joint ventures are being targeted toward studying health conditions of large groups of people over a period of time to gain a valuable insight of the nature of diseases, disorders, and various evolving conditions. The field of metabolomics is expected find ample of scope for growth in this area has it is known to deliver precision-driven results.
Global Metabolomics Market: Regional Outlook
From the geographic point of view, the global metabolomics market is segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The report suggests that North America is slated to dominate the global market in the coming years due to a robust research infrastructure and a growing demand for personalized medicines. The high acceptance of technologically advanced products is also anticipated to support the regional market’s rise as a leading geographic segment in the global during the forecast period.
The study mentions that Asia Pacific is also expected to crucial to the progress of the global metabolomics market. A huge pool of aging population, which brings with a range of illnesses has given the pharmaceutical companies in the region an edge over others. Additionally, the growing demand for improved healthcare and pharmaceutical products, investments in life sciences, and demand for access to healthcare facilities have collectively opened up new avenues for growth for the Asia Pacific metabolomics market.
Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:
The chief operating players directing the progress and pace of the global metabolomics market are LECO Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., and Metabolon Inc.
