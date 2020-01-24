Multi-factor Authentication Market 2020: Size, Share, Trends, Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Multifactor authentication models are principally used for ensuring the safety of the sensitive information, which is paramount importance. Thus, the governments, finance, and banking sectors are increasingly adopting the module to secure their important files, data, and information.

Scope of global multi-factor authentication market includes –

By Authentication Model (Two-factor Authentication, Three-factor Authentication, Four-factor Authentication)

By End-User (BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Others)

By Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Some of the major factors which are driving the growth of the market include, Increase in data breaches and cyber–attacks, stringent regulations and the growing pressure of data security compliances, and the growing adoption of BYOD concept among enterprises. However, false security and high cost is a key restraint for the market.

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

The key players profiled in the market include: –

CA Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Gemalto NV

NEC Corporation

RSA Security LLC

Safran Group

SecureAuth Coproration

Suprema HQ Inc.

Symantec VIP

VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

The multi-factor authentication market is primarily segmented based on authentication model, by end-user, and region.

Based on authentication model, the market is divided into:

Two-factor Authentication

Three-factor Authentication

Four-factor Authentication

Based on end-user, the market is divided into:

BFSI

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Key Vendors

Software Developers

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Multi-factor Authentication Market— Market Overview

4. Multi-factor Authentication Market by Authentication Model Outlook

5. Multi-factor Authentication Market by End-User Outlook

6. Multi-factor Authentication Market Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

End of the report

