Multilayer PCB Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2019-2025

Multilayer PCB Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nippon Mektron

ZD Tech

TTM Technologies

Unimicron

Sumitomo Denko

Compeq

Tripod

Samsung E-M

Young Poong Group

HannStar

Ibiden

Nanya PCB

KBC PCB Group

Daeduck Group

AT&S

Fujikura

Meiko

Multek

Kinsus

Chin Poon

T.P.T.

Shinko Denski

Wus Group

Simmtech

Mflex

CMK

LG Innotek

Gold Circuit

Shennan Circuit

Ellington

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

Layer 4-6

Layer 8-10

Layer 10+

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Computer Related Industry

Automotive Industry

Other

