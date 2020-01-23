Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Service Virtualization Market 2016 – 2024

The ‘Medical Imaging Workstations Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Medical Imaging Workstations market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Medical Imaging Workstations market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Medical Imaging Workstations market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

segmentation. The report is beneficial for those associated with the medical imaging workstations market directly and indirectly.

Medical Imaging Workstations Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global medical imaging workstations market are:

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Carestream Health

Hologic

Capsa Healthcare

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

These players are involved in several organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to fortify their market position.

For instance, players are increasing access of image captured through medical imaging systems by integrating with cloud-based technologies. This will help medical professionals easily access the report irrespective of the location. Further rise in strategic initiatives such as business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations by top players is helping them retain their market share. Moreover, development of new medical facilities and evolving preference for digital platforms are anticipated to boost growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

This can be illustrated by a recent development when in June 2018 GE Healthcare announced that they are working on ways to integrate analytics with the medical imaging workstations. This will help improve protocols and patient care in critical care settings by offering key insights about the patient.

Similarly, in March 2018, Fujifilm launched a device called ASPIRE Bellus II and version 6.4. Synapse VNA to support of DICOM web services with their medical imaging workstations.

Medical Imaging Workstations Market: Key Trends

The medical imaging workstations have become a vital equipment for medical diagnostics. They are actively used for the treatment of several acute and chronic diseases. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer is a prominent factor expected to drive the global medical imaging workstation market in the coming few years.

In addition to this, the usage of medical imaging workstations has increased accuracy of diagnosis tremendously. This is another prominent factor expected to boost the global medical imaging workstations market.

Despite several drivers, growth in the medical imaging workstations market is likely to be impeded due to the factors such as high costs, dearth of skilled resource, and unavailability of adequate medical reimbursement plan.

Nevertheless, growing demand for MRI equipment, growing adoption of MRI for brain imaging, and increasingly interconnected diagnostic MRI workflows are boosting lucrative avenues in the market. In addition to this, growing digitalization of healthcare units across several developed countries is another strong factor expected to drive the global medical imaging workstations market.

Medical Imaging Workstations Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, North America is likely to account for maximum share in the global medical imaging workstations market. This is mainly because of the factors such as high prevalence of various target diseases, increase in number of imaging centers, and early adoption of advanced technology.

