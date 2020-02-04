Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Trail Camera Market 2019 – 2027

Assessment of the Global Trail Camera Market

segmentation of the global substance abuse treatment market. Based on treatment type, the global substance abuse treatment market has been classified into alcohol addiction treatment, nicotine addiction treatment, and drug abuse treatment. The alcohol addiction treatment segment is likely to expand at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing consumption of alcohol worldwide, rising use of medicines for restriction of alcohol consumption, and relatively lower cost per prescription for these medicines. The duration of action is also an important driver of the segment.

On the other hand, expansion of the drug abuse treatment segment is attributed to a rise in the usage of prescription drugs/illicit drugs, increase in the number of deaths from excessive use of prescription drugs, and a surge in research & development by leading pharmaceutical companies.

In terms of distribution channel, the global substance abuse treatment market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug stores, and others (online sales). Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the rise in prescription filling at hospital pharmacies, availability of certified physicians in hospital pharmacies, advice for use of the drugs from certified physicians, and authenticity of quality and price of medicines. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global substance abuse treatment market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa ). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global substance abuse treatment market are Alkermes, Allergan PLC, Indivior PLC, Noramco (part of SK Capital Partners), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Other players include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mallinckrodt plc, BioCorRx, Inc., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The global substance abuse treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Drug Abuse Treatment Methadone Buprenorphine Naltexone

Nicotine Addiction Treatment Total NRT therapy Varenicline Bupropion

Alcohol Addiction Treatment Acamprosate Disulphirum Naltrexone Benzodiazepines (BZD)



Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others (Online Sales)

Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



