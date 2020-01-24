Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017 – 2026

The “Vacuum Cleaner Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Based on component, high-flow nasal cannulas market is segmented into air/oxygen blender, active humidifier, single heated tube, nasal cannulas and other consumables. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on availability of different high-flow nasal cannula components, product variations available and average price high-flow nasal cannula system. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on application, the high-flow nasal cannula market is segmented as acute respiratory failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), acute heart failure, carbon monoxide toxicity, sleep apnea, bronchiectasis and other applications. The application market segments have been analyzed based on incidences of the disease and preference for use high-flow nasal cannula among patients. Among applications, the acute respiratory failure segment accounted for a prominent share of the global high-flow nasal cannula market in 2016 whereas the sleep apnea segment is expected to register the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on end user, high-flow nasal cannulas market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care centers, ambulatory care centers and other end-users. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on variations of cannulas provided by the healthcare providers and preference of the patients for the treatment facility. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global high-flow nasal cannula market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global high-flow nasal cannula market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Inc., Teijin Pharma Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, MEK-ICS CO., LTD., Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Vapotherm, Inc., Flexicare Medical Limited, Salter Labs, Hamilton Medical TNI medical AG, Great Group Medical Co., Ltd., and others.

The Global High-flow nasal cannulas Market is segmented as given below:

Global High-flow nasal cannulas Market, by Component

Air/Oxygen Blender

Active Humidifier

Single Heated Tube

Nasal Cannulas

Other Consumables

Global High-flow nasal cannulas Market, by Application

Acute Respiratory Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Acute Heart Failure

Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

Sleep Apnea

Bronchiectasis

Other Applications

Global High-flow nasal cannulas Market, by End User

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End-users

Global High-flow nasal cannula Market, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



