Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations



This XploreMR (XMR) report examines the global multiplex detection immunoassay market for the period 2016–2024. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into developments in the multiplex detection immunoassay market that are effecting the global businesses and enterprises.

This report covers the global multiplex detection immunoassay market performance in terms of revenue contribution from various segments. This section also includes This Market Study analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing growth of the global multiplex detection immunoassay market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The multiplex detection immunoassay market report begins with an overview of the multiplex detection immunoassay and its definitions. This section also underlines factors influencing growth of the multiplex detection immunoassay market along with detailing of the key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends is included in report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. At the end of the report, XMR has provided key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge profitable.

The global multiplex detection immunoassay market is segmented as follows:

By Assay Type Planar Assays Blends Protein Arrays Antibody Arrays Bead Based Assays Magnetic Bead Based Assays Non-magnetic Bead Based Assays

By Techniques Nucleic Acid Based Techniques Protein Based Multiplex Techniques Biosensor Based Techniques

By Application Disease Testing Infectious Disease Autoimmune Disease Others Food Contamination Testing Drug Development Veterinary Disease Testing

By End User Pharmaceutical Companies Clinical Research Organizations Food & Beverages Companies Academic Research Institutes Diagnostic Centers Biotechnology Companies

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, market attractive index and BPS analysis.

The next section of the report highlights the growth trends of the multiplex detection immunoassay market by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the multiplex detection immunoassay market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the multiplex detection immunoassay market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

The above sections – by assay type, by technique, by application and by end user and by region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the multiplex detection immunoassay market for the period 2016 –2024. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period.

Detailed company profiles include company-specific long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the multiplex detection immunoassay market. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers include Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., EMD Millipore, Microsynh AG., Quansys Bioscience, BD biosciences, QIAGEN N.V, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Unisensor, Luminex Corporation, and Danaher Corporation.

Research methodology

To ascertain global multiplex detection immunoassay market size, we have also considered revenue generated by major manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the global multiplex detection immunoassay market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the global multiplex detection immunoassay market over forecast period (2016–2024). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, This Market Study has triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the global multiplex detection immunoassay market. It is vital to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters such as, year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key features of this report is the analysis of all segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global multiplex detection immunoassay market. In addition to this, we have also provided list of key market players in the global multiplex detection immunoassay market report.

In a highly fragmented multiplex detection immunoassay market, key market players are focusing on strategic acquisitions and synergies between companies

From the extensive primary and secondary research, This Market Study analysts found that the global multiplex detection immunoassay market is a highly fragmented one and hence they focused on the top 12 companies to study the latest trends in this market. Accordingly, the analysts found that there are a number of strategic acquisitions by key market players in order to strengthen their hold in the market. In addition, leading players in the multiplex detection immunoassay market such as Bio Rad, EMD Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific are employing synergistic approaches for research and development as well as for distribution of multiplex detection assays. Also, This Market Study analysts have discovered a new trend of replacement of conventional non-magnetic beads with magnetic bed-based assays that offer several distinct advantages.

