Global Market

Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines Market Forecast Made Available by Top Research Firm 2015 – 2021

2 mins ago

Multi-screen content discovery engine is a software platform which is used for end-users to browse television content online. It also provides personal features, more meaningful and relevant content discovery recommendation and purchasing experience to the end users. Multi-screen content discovery engine platform is used for providing a high quality consumption experience for TV and video services which includes live TV, catch up TV, and video on demand. The software also assists in tracking how end-users are using services provided by service providers. The multi-screen content discovery engine includes features such as bookmarking, remote control, companion screen, cross screen PVR, media vault and mobile smartlaoding. These features enhance the user experience, addressing essential multiscreen capabilities and streamlining media operations. Multi-screen apps add a wide range of communications capabilities, such as texting, email and onscreen messaging, is driving the multi-screen content discovery engine market.

Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engine Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Multiscreen content discovery engines platform is growing in importance with the trends like video on demand, video on the internet, smart TV, and social TV among others. The significant investments in both video delivery and application development is a positive impact on the multi-screens content discovery engine market. The market is driven by factors such as increasing focus of service providers on building and maintaining multiscreen and multiplatform OTT services. Increased penetration of digital platforms for entertainment and service providers producing consistent communication across multiple screens is expected to accelerate the adoption of the multi-screen content discovery engine market.

The consumption of online media content and personalized recommendation for end-users, is propelling the multi-screens content discovery market. The adoption of a multi-screen content discovery engine for differentiated, immersive TV experiences to end-users by providing personalized services and rising popularity of video on demand, growing penetration of social TV and internet TV, such factors are propelling the multi-screen content discovery engine market.

Challenges

The key challenge in the growth of multi-screen content discovery engine market is time consuming and increasing complexity. It also requires a high installation cost, which acts as one of the major hurdles for prominent players of the market.

Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engine Market: Segmentation

The Multi-screen Content Discovery Engine market has been segmented on the basis of technology type, component, application, and region.

The multi-screen content discovery Engine market is segmented on the basis of product type:

  • Based on Tablet
  • Based on Internet
  • Based on Smartphone
  • Based on Television

The multi-screen content discovery Engine market is segmented on the basis of application:

  • IPTV
  • OTT
  • CATV

Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engine Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players providing multi-screen content discovery engine are

  • ContentWise
  • eBay Inc.
  • Google Inc.
  • nRelate
  • Rovi Corporation
  • ThinkAnalytics among others.

Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engine Market: Regional overview

Based on the region, the trends of the multi-screen content discovery engine market fluctuate across various geographical areas. The multi-screen content discovery engine market includes a leading share in many countries of Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. On the basis of geography, Europe, North America, and APAC are expected to capture the most significant multi-screen content discovery engine market share, owing to digitalizing consumer lifestyle and expanding internet user base in this region.

The multi-screen content discovery engine market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The multi-screen content discovery engine market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Rest of Western Europe)
  • Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Market

Medical Device Connectivity Market Analysis, Advancement and Precise Outlook – 2024

6 seconds ago

February 7, 2020

KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Medical Device Connectivity Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2024) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Medical Device Connectivity Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Medical Device Connectivity market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Medical Device Connectivity market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.

World Medical Device Connectivity Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India and etc) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 108 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.

Medical device connectivity is the creation and maintenance of a connection through which data is conveyed between a medical device, such as a patient monitor, and an information system. The term is used interchangeably with biomedical device connectivity or biomedical device integration. Medical Device Connectivity deliver a variety of benefits including automated alerts, remote monitoring, early diagnosis, lowered healthcare costs, and most importantly improved patient outcomes.

The vital Medical Device Connectivity insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Medical Device Connectivity, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Medical Device Connectivity type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Medical Device Connectivity competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Medical Device Connectivity market. Leading players of the Medical Device Connectivity Market profiled in the report include:

  • Cisco Systems
  • Qualcomm
  • Infosys
  • Cerner
  • TE
  • GE
  • Digi International
  • ViNES
  • Minnetronix
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Bernoulli health
  • Many more…

Product Type of Medical Device Connectivity market such as: Wireless Type, Wired Type. 

Applications of Medical Device Connectivity market such as: Hospital, Clinics, Imaging & Diagnostic centers.

The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Medical Device Connectivity market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Medical Device Connectivity growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.

Market segment by Region/Country including:

  • USA
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • South East Asia

A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.

Report Summary:

  • In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
  • The second part clear about the Medical Device Connectivity industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
  • The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
  • The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
  • The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
  • The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
  • All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.

Global Market

Automotive High-Speed Transmission Market– Survey on Consumption Benefits 2025

24 seconds ago

February 7, 2020

An automotive high-speed transmission is a machine that consists of gears and gear trains in a power transmission system of a vehicle to provide controlled application of the power to make sure that the right amount of power goes to the wheels of a vehicle to drive at a given speed.

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region leads the market due to increasing government incentives for the manufacturing industry, availability of cheap labor and OEMs taking advantage of the rising demand for the automatic transmission system of vehicles in the region. North America, on the other hand, holds the second position due to a large number of sales of automobiles with automatic transmission systems in the region. Europe is also expected to grow in terms of revenue due to the presence of major automobile manufacturers and rapid technological developments in the region

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by a rise in the demand for automatic transmission system vehicles globally. Also, a large number of sales of automobiles in developing countries such as China and India are also propelling the growth of the automotive high-speed transmission market. However, the growth is hindered by the high cost of manufacturing and issues with proper packaging.

Industry Trends and Updates

Toyota, Aisin and Denso, a global leader in automobile and auto parts manufacturing has planned to invest USD 2.8 billion to accelerate its efforts in advanced development of fully-integrated and quality software for automated driving using high-speed transmission system in automobiles globally.

ZF Friedrichshafen, a German-based company that manufactures automobile parts is planning to invest €800 million in hybrid transmission technology. The €800 million for its primary plant located in Saarbrucken, Germany will also go towards production systems, infrastructure, and ZF’s supplier network.

Global Market

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2025

40 seconds ago

February 7, 2020

Medical imaging refers to different imaging techniques used to visualize parts of the body, organs or tissues to aid in clinical diagnosis, disease monitoring and treatment. Medical imaging phantoms are devices used as substitute of human tissue which ensures that medical imaging systems provide reliable and quantitative information. These help in providing improved medical imaging technique, speedy clinical trials of drugs, and consistent, accurate, and optimal results.

Demand Scenario

The global medical imaging phantoms market was USD 117.24 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 146.56 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America leads market owing to the high adoption of superior technologies across all end-user segments, investments in cutting edge research, rising emphasis on remedies for diagnosis concerns and the presence of some of the world’s major pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to gain market share during the forecast period which is attributed to large number of underserved patients, rise in proportion of urban population, rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and surge in awareness about medical imaging phantoms, favourable insurance policies and rise in disposable income of people.

Drivers vs Constraints

The advantages offered by medical imaging phantoms such as improved medical imaging, reduced exposure to radiation, increase in efficiency of medical devices and rise in the adoption of advanced imaging methods are some of the factors that drives the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market. Some of the factors such as cost concerns, human resource & time constraints, and highly complicated maintenance are anticipated to restrain the global market in the near future.

Industry Trends and Updates

Development of a universal medical X-ray imaging phantom prototype is undertaken which should be easy to use and would have features like automatic data analysis, pass/fail reporting, and corrective action recommendation. In addition, the presence of a universal phantom would especially be of value in low-income countries where finances and human

resources are limited.

