Muscle Stimulation Devices Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

Combination Devices to Become Evidently Popular in Asian Countries

Combination therapy using IFT, US, and MS devices has been trending the market, especially for joint pain and lower back pain. While IFT machines have been in use for chronic joint pain and lower back pain resultant from osteoarthritis (OA), a considerable portion of the expanding OA patient pool in Asia Pacific is preferring this combined device therapy over conventional treatments. A majority of companies in APAC are thus expected to target hospitals and physiotherapy clinics, for augmenting portable combination device sales.

Swelling Demand in Sports Medicine to Spur Adoption of EMS Devices

Electrical muscle stimulation devices have been used by sports professionals over the years, during the warm-up sessions in gyms. Besides widespread use in pre-endurance training, EMS devices are used during the cooling down sessions post-training. The ultimate aim is to prevent muscle soreness through muscle stimulation and causing soft contractions on a group of muscles, after a vigorous activity.

Soaring Use for Rehabilitation of Atrophied Muscles Post-stroke, to Increase Sales

As physiotherapists are increasingly preferring galvanic stimulators or EMS devices to revive atrophied muscles in stroke or spinal multiple sclerosis patients, in terms of strength, the market is most likely to benefit in terms of revenue through 2028. These devices have been in use for lower limb muscle rehabilitation and upper limb strengthening, which apparently assists in gait training for the stroke patients. Moreover, adoption of muscle stimulators will also remain on a steady rise for treating Bell’s palsy patients, as these devices are highly popular among paralytic patients for long-term home therapy.

