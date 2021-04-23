Mushroom Market is expected to reach US$ 66,195.0 Mn in 2027

Latest market study on “Global Mushroom Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Others); Form (Fresh Mushroom, Processed Mushroom); Application (Food Processing Industry, Retail Outlets, Food Services, Others); and Geography”, The global Mushroom market is accounted to US$ 38,665.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 66,195.0 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global Mushroom market, by type, has been segmented into button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, and others. The button mushroom segment dominated the global Mushroom market in 2018. Moreover, the shiitake mushroom segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. The multiple health benefits of shiitake mushroom has favored its demand in the global market on a large scale after the button mushrooms, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Mushroom are among those plant-based foods which help the human body to avoid obesity, heart disease, and mortality in general. It is rich in fiber, selenium, choline, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, and among others. The market for mushrooms is projected to grow significantly across the globe in the upcoming years. The growth of this market is majorly going to be triggered by factors such as rise in the consumption the product and growing awareness about health and wellness. Mushrooms are also high in antioxidants like selenium and glutathione, or GSH, substances believed to protect cells from damage and reduce chronic disease and inflammation. In addition to that, mushrooms are the richest dietary source of another antioxidant called ergothioneine, or ERGO. Due to these nutritive properties edible mushrooms are quite popular among the consumer globally, which is further driving the market for mushrooms.

The market for mushroom is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global Mushroom market are Monaghan Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., OKECHAMP SA, Scelta Mushrooms, and among others.

The report segments the global Mushroom market as follows:

Global Mushroom Market – By Type

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

Global Mushroom Market – By Form

Processed Mushroom

Fresh Mushroom

Global Mushroom Market – By Application

Food Processing

Retail Outlets

Food Services

Others

Global Mushroom Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Spain UK Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Indonesia Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Brazil Rest of Countries



