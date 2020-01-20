Music Publishing Market 2020 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Regional, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The global music publishing market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Evolution of wireless technologies in the space of entertainment and recreation is a major catalyst of this market. Introduction of wireless technologies have enables huge scope for movement and transmission of music across borders, thereby growing the consumer base and further growth potential. Therefore as the demand for music stream devices is set to grow, the market for music publishing and stream will augment correspondingly. Another prime factor supporting the growth of this market is the increasing numbers of live performances and concerts worldwide. Developed nations and emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America are the key geographies witnessing exponential growth in the rate of live performances and concerts. Some of the prime advantages derived from music publishing are better and seamless industrial contacts, convenience in monetary transactions, and security to intellectual property rights among others.

Conversely, no copyright music publishing and publishing of tracks by the artists themselves hinders the growth of this market. Furthermore, this industry for a considerable period of time has been struggling with the concern of piracy that compromises the revenue generation. The global music publishing market is studied based on royalties such as mechanical, performance, synchronization and digital royalties. Among these, digital royalty occupies the largest market share at 53.7% in 2018. The escalating preference for music streaming and download is the key factor supporting the dominance of this segment. Streaming has been the current forerunner in driving the contemporary music industry. Wherein alliances between music publishers and major technology innovators has been a major market movement. Through digital royalty the fees are paid directly to the copyright holder based on the generation of the number of digitalized copies. On the other hand, mechanical royalty refers to the royalty paid over copyright in music as a consideration to the license to incorporate the respective work into the record. This segment still holds a considerable hold on the global market and shall witness a growth rate of 5.76% during the forecast period.

Geographically, United States is the largest regional market for music publishing. The growth of the market is dependent on the progress of stream applications efficiently harnessed by music companies. American companies are highly responsible in building the required infrastructure of this market while making efficient networks with existing and budding artists, giving them international platforms, and building local and regional platforms. Asia Pacific and Latin America are other potential regions that are anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The global music publishing market is becoming increasingly competitive in nature and is highly fragmented. The market is scattered with a number of international, regional and local players. Some of the major names in this space are Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, BMG Rights Management, Warner Music Group, and others. The market players are bringing further innovation in the industry with unique payment solutions and pricing for specific regions.

