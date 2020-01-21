N-Acetylmorpholine Market 2019 Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook till 2024

Air Cooled Condenser Market: Overview
A condenser is heat transfer instrument or unit used to condense a substance from its gaseous state to a liquid state by cooling it. Condensers are available in different designs and in various sizes ranging from large to scale units, which are used in plant processes. An air cooled compressor is a pressure vessel that cools a circulating fluid inside finned tubes by forcing the atmospheric air over the exterior of the tubes. A car radiator is a common example of an air cooled compressor. Air cooled condensers are extensively used to increase plant efficiency as an alternative to cooling towers.
An air cooled condenser can be big enough to cover acres of land or as small as a car radiator. The most distinct advantages of air cooled condenser are, installation of air cooled condenser is easy. Chemical and thermal pollution of cooling liquid will not affect the condenser. Maintenance cost is less comparatively. Fire protection and chemical treatment system is not required. The air cooled condenser is flexible for operation in any plant location as cooling required for equipment doesn’t need supply of cooling water. The air cooled condenser have less environmental impact compared to water cooled condenser owing to the elimination of external water supply resulting in water saving.
The cool ambient air flows outside the finned tubes which removes the heat. The air cooled condenser is also known as direct dry cooling system. The steam from the turbines of the thermal power plant flow into the air cooled condenser where it condenses. Furthermore, in a closed loop, the condensate reverts to the boiler. The steam coming from the turbine is at low pressure; therefore, the air cooled condenser works at a pressure close to a vacuum and non-condensable gases are removed by an air evacuation unit. Air cooled condensers are widely used in thermal power plants such as concentrated solar, coal, combined cycle, solar, biomass, and waste to energy.
The global air cooled condenser market can be segmented based on type, end-use, and region. In terms of type, the air cooled condenser market can be classified into ‘A’ frame condensers, ‘V’ frame condensers, and horizontal condensers. The ‘A’ frame condenser is ‘A’ in shape and consist of axial flow fan at the bottom of condenser. The ‘V’ frame condenser is ‘V’ in shape and axial flow fan is situated at the top. Based on end-use, the air cooled condenser market can be divvied into power & energy, chemical, engineering & metallurgy, and others.
Air Cooled Condenser Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global air cooled condenser market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America is projected to lead the global air cooled condenser market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The air cooled condenser market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as the number of power plants are likely to increase in China and India. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold moderate share of the global air cooled condenser market during the forecast period.
Air Cooled Condenser Market: Key Players
Key global players operating in the global air cooled condenser market include ENEXIO MANAGEMENT GMBH., SPX Dry Cooling, EVAPCO, Inc., HAMON, Holtec International, LUOYANG LONGHUA HEAT TRANSFER&ENERGYTHAILAND, BEIJING SHOUHANG IHW RESOURCES SAVING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Evapco-BLCT Dry Cooling, Inc., and Shuangliang Clyde Bergemann GmbH.