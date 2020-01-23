MARKET REPORT
N-butanol Market Competitive Analysis 2018 to 2026
Introduction
N-butanol or n-butyl alcohol is a primary alcohol, having four-carbon structures. Its chemical formula is C4H9OH. N-butanol is increasingly used as a bio-fuel in the automotive industry.
N-butanol is largely soluble in water; therefore, it is primarily used as a solvent for many formulated products such as paints, inks, adhesives, camphor, dyes, and cosmetics. N-butanol is extensively used to produce butyl acetate, an artificial flavoring and industrial solvent.
N-butanol Market: Overview
Based on application, the N-butanol market can be segmented into glycol ethers, urea-formaldehyde, additives, direct solvents, butyl acetate, butyl acrylate, bio-fuel, swelling agent plasticizers, melamine formaldehyde, and others.
In terms of end-user industries, the N-butanol market can be classified into paints and coatings, agriculture, textile, chemical, petroleum, derivative production, food & beverage, and others. Chemical and food & beverage industries are major consumers of N butanol.
N-butanol Market: Trends and Developments
Raw material use for production of primary N-butanol is syngas and propylene. Propylene is mainly comes from the petroleum industry, and fossil fuel derived chemicals like propylene have frequent price changes as per market and international conditions. This condition is also applicable to syngas, it’s a hydrocarbon base having high prices. Price fluctuations inhibit the global N-butanol market.
Increase in use of N-butanol to produce butyl acrylate, automotive coatings, adhesives, and marine coatings is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. N-butanol is also used as a solvent to manufacture urea-formaldehyde and melamine formaldehyde resins. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the N butanol market.
Decrease in usage of DOP (2-ethylhexyl) (phthalate) and volatility in prices restrains the N-butanol market in North America and Europe. Strict regulations regarding the usage of N-butanol due to its harmful effects on human health, in developed countries adversely affects the N-butanol market. For small capacity plants, N-butanol is not suitable for production due to changes in raw material price.
N-butanol Market: Regional Outlook
Based region, the global N-butanol market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the N-butanol market. The N-butanol market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand due to growth in population, rise in urbanization, and increase in standard of living. China holds a large share of the market in Asia Pacific, followed by India and Japan.
Demand for N-butanol is high in North America, especially in the U.S. Germany constitutes a dominant share of the market in Europe, followed by France. Middle East and Latin America are contributing significantly to expansion of the global n-butanol market.
N-Butanol Market: Key Players
Major players operating in the global N-butanol market include Perstorp Holding Ab, Cobalt Technologies, Dow Chemical, Eastman, BASF, Sinopec, Plastics Corp., and Mitsubishi Chemical.
Global Automotive New Materials Market Report 2019 – Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Market Development Forecast to 2025
DataIntelo.com adds Automotive New Materials Market Report provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period of time.
This Automotive New Materials Market research study is a collection of insights that translate into a gist of this industry. It is explained in terms of a plethora of factors, some of which include the present scenario of this marketplace in tandem with the industry scenario over the forecast timespan.
The report is also inclusive of some of the major development trends that characterize the Automotive New Materials Market. A comprehensive document in itself, the Automotive New Materials Market research study also contains numerous other pointers such as the current industry policies in conjunction with the topographical industry layout characteristics. Also, the Automotive New Materials Market study is comprised of parameters such as the impact of the current market scenario on investors.
The pros and cons of the enterprise products, a detailed scientific analysis pertaining to the raw material as well as industry downstream buyers, in conjunction with a gist of the enterprise competition trends are some of the other aspects included in this report.
How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?
– The competitive scope of Automotive New Materials Market spans firms listed below, as per the report.
– The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.
– The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company accounts for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.
Regional landscape: How will the details provided in the report help prominent stakeholders?
– The information that this study delivers, pertaining to the geographical landscape, is indeed rather vital.
– As per the study, the topographical spectrum of this industry covers the geographies of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East and Africa.
– The study, in detail, enumerates the overview of the regional scope with respect to the growth rate that is likely to be recorded by each region over the projected duration.
– Other important aspects pertaining to the topographical reach that may prove important for buyers includes the remuneration and the production volume with regards to each region. The market share which every region holds in the industry has also been provided.
Automotive New Materials Market Report covers following major players –
ArcelorMittal
Baowu Steel
Gerdau
JFE Steel
MST Steel
NSSMC
Nucor
POSCO
Mohka
Impact Plastics
Hitachi
Automotive New Materials Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
Metal Materials
Polymer Materials
Functional Materials
Automotive New Materials Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Global Sealant Web Films Market 2020: In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis
Sealant Web Films Market report comprises of a massive database concerning to the recent discovery and technological expansions witnessed in the industry, complete with an examination of the impact of these interferences on the market’s future development. This report moreover focuses more on current business and present-day headways, future methodology changes, and open entryways for the Sealant Web Films market. Nearby progression frameworks and projections are one of the key segments that clear up overall execution and incorporate key geological analysis
Research Objective:
Our panel of trade contributors moreover as trade analysts across the worth chain have taken vast efforts in doing this group action and heavy-lifting add order to produce the key players with useful primary & secondary data concerning the world Sealant Web Films market. Additionally, the report additionally contains inputs from our trade consultants that may facilitate the key players in saving their time from the interior analysis half. firms WHO get and use this report are going to be completely profited with the inferences delivered in it. Except this, the report additionally provides in-depth analysis on Sealant Web Films sale moreover because the factors that influence the shoppers moreover as enterprises towards this method.
Major Key Players:
Bemis Company, Berry Global Group, DIC Corporation, Dow DuPont, Jindal Poly films, Polifilm,
No of Pages: 117
The key insights of the report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Sealant Web Films Ingots manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Sealant Web Films Ingots industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Sealant Web Films Ingots Industry
Global Sealant Web Films market size will increase to Million US$ by 2026, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sealant Web Films.
Types of Sealant Web Films Market:
Polyethylene
PLA
Polypropylene
EVOH
Application of Sealant Web Films Market:
EVA
Food & Beverages
Building & Construction
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Electronics & Electrical
Homecare Products
Sealant Web Films Market Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the Sealant Web Films market is segmented across main regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Table of Contents:
1 Global Sealant Web Films Market Overview
2 Global Sealant Web Films Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Sealant Web Films Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2020)
4 Global Sealant Web Films Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2020)
5 Global Sealant Web Films Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Sealant Web Films Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Sealant Web Films Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Global Sealant Web Films Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Sealant Web Films Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
Author List
Disclosure Section
Research Methodology
Data Source
MARKET REPORT
Polypectomy Snare market 2019 global industry size, share, forecasts analysis, company profiles, competitive landscape and key regions 2024 available at Alexa Reports
“Polypectomy Snare Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Global 2019 Trends and Forecasts 2024
The report gives an outline of the Polypectomy Snare Market with point by point advertise division by item type, application, and geology. The worldwide market is required to observe high development during the conjecture time frame. The report gives key insights of the major Polypectomy Snare industry players and offers key patterns and openings in the market.
The report likewise incorporates the profiles of key organizations alongside their SWOT examination and market methodologies in the Polypectomy Snare market. What’s more, the report centers around driving industry players with data, for example, organization profiles, parts and administrations offered money related data of the most recent 3 years, the key advancement in the previous five years.
Top Key Players:-
Blue Endo, Carmonja, Changzhou Health Microport Medical Devices, EMED, Endo-Flex, Endo-Therapeutics, EndoChoice, ENDOMED, Healthcare Medical Changzhou, Jiangsu Kangjin Medical Instruments, Medi-Globe, Mednova Medical Technology, Ovesco Endoscopy, Pauldrach Medical, Sejong Medical, US endoscopy
By Type
Hot snare polypectomy, Cold snare polypectomy,
By Device
ERCP guidewire, Polypectomy snare, Stone basket, Sclerosing needle, Biopsy forcep, Other,
By Application
Hospital, Clinic, Others
The Polypectomy Snare market is developing at an economical rate inferable from variables, for example, headways in this industry over the globe and rising interest of the items among buyers. Moreover, the utilization of market is developing at a huge pace all around the world, which, further lift the development of the Polypectomy Snare industry. Be that as it may, unstable crude materials costs are the main consideration limitation the development of the market over the gauge time frame.
Reason to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Polypectomy Snare market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Polypectomy Snare market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.
The report analyzes factors affecting the Polypectomy Snare industry from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Polypectomy Snare market in these regions.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Market Landscape
- Key Market Dynamics
- Global Market Analysis
- Revenue and Forecasts to 2024 – Product Type
- Revenue and Forecasts to 2024 – Application
- Revenue and Forecasts to 2024 – Compound
- Revenue and Forecasts to 2024 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Polypectomy Snare Market, Key Company Profiles
Appendix..
