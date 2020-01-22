n-HeptaneMarket – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

XploreMR provides an exclusive analysis of the global n-Heptane Market in its revised report titled “n-Heptane Market: Global Industry Analysis, 2013–2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”. The main aim of this report is to offer an exhaustive analysis and insights pertaining to the n-Heptane market. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global n-Heptane market in terms of market volume (Tons) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth on the basis of purity, application and region. The report also sheds light on the dynamics prevailing in the n-Heptane market and provides key information pertaining to the several segments in the global n-Heptane market. To provide a better understanding and support stakeholders for decision making and market analysis, the report is incorporated with the analysis of drivers, restraints and trends that influence the current market scenario and are expected to impact the global n-Heptane market over the forecast period. The study provides data for 2017 along with an inclusive market forecast for the period 2018–2026.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

By Application

By Region <95% 95-99% ≥99% Pharmaceuticals Paints & Coatings Electronics Adhesives & Sealants Plastic & Polymers Others North America Latin America Europe APEJ&C China Japan Middle East & Africa

Report Description

To understand and determine market opportunities and trends, the global n-Heptane market report has been categorically split into different sections based on purity type, application and region. The report begins with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain, drivers & pricing analysis pertaining to the market. Following this, the n-Heptane market background is covered, which includes the factors affecting the n-Heptane market such as macro-economic factors, i.e. region-wise chemical sales and the outlook of various industries. The macro-economic factors include global statistics of the pharmaceutical industry overview, overview of the global solvents market, paints and coatings industry and chemical sales overview. The market background also covers the market dynamics that affect the n-Heptane market. The dynamics covered in the report are drivers, restraints, and trends. The market background also includes the value chain analysis wherein the flow of n-Heptane from the raw material supplier to the n-Heptane manufacturer to the end user through various distributors and retailers involved has been covered. The final part in the market background is the forecast factors, which include the factors that are expected to have an impact on the global n-Heptane market such as regulations on n-Heptane and physico-chemical properties.

The sections that follow include the global n-Heptane market analysis – by purity type, by application and by region/country. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global n-Heptane market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the application, purity type and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides market value (US$ Mn) data, growth rates, market shares and total incremental $ opportunity indices for each segment over the forecast period (2018–2026).

In the final section of the report, we have provided a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance in order to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global n-Heptane market along with their business strategies. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecasts made for 2018–2026. To determine the market, we have tracked down the production of key players such Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Hanwha Total. The XploreMR assessment is based on a multipronged approach that comprises secondary and primary research and triangulation of data obtained therefrom. During the initial phase of research work, product mapping was done, in which the types of products offered by major players with respect to application area were identified. Further, in secondary research, data available in public domains such as industry association, company annual reports, white papers, publications, journals and government sites, among other sources was collected and accordingly, a set of data points were built. For the same, a top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each type and a bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimation. For forecast assessment, forecast growth of end use sectors such as pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings industries and other factors affecting the consumption of n-Heptane have been considered. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2017 with regard to n-Heptane and the expected market value in the global n-Heptane market over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed the different segments of the global n-Heptane market in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends governing the global n-Heptane market. The report also analyses the global n-Heptane market based on the incremental $ opportunity & global absolute $ opportunity. This is usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast; however, from a business development perspective, it is essential to identify the market attractiveness in terms of three indices, viz. market share index, CAGR index and incremental $ opportunity index, to identify the high potential resources in the n-Heptane market. Moreover, the market attractiveness index will help readers understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global n-Heptane market. This market attractiveness index would also help clients identify real opportunities in the global n-Heptane market.

