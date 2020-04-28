N- Pentane Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 to 2028

Global n-Pentane Market: Definition and Introduction

Pentane is an aliphatic hydrocarbon solvent that is classified as pure normal and isopentane. N-pentane is a normal aliphatic hydrocarbon solvent wi th the molecular formula C 5 H 12 . It is a straight chain of five carbons and twelve hydrogen atoms. N-pentane is a constituent of crude oil and a compound that condensates from natural gas production. It is also referred to as amyl hydride and pentane.

The chemical properties of n-pentane include better volatility, relatively higher purity, low odour, fast evaporation rate and narrow boiling range, among others. Moreover, in terms of physical properties, n-pentane is a colourless liquid with a sweet and gasoline odour. In addition, it is a liquid that is insoluble in water, volatile and flammable.

In terms of applications, n-pentane is primarily applicable as an intermediate in polymerisation reactions, as a propellant in aerosols, in low-temperature thermometers and as a blowing agent in foam production (e.g. expandable polystyrene (EPS) and polyurethane (PUR)), and among other applications. Furthermore, n-pentane has value-added properties owing to which it finds a wide range of applications across numerous end-use industries.

Global n-Pentane Market: Dynamic

The global demand for chemical intermediates is expected to surge in the future due to their penetration in the electronics and chemicals markets. Moreover, n-pentane is expected to witness a significant growth rate from the polymer industry at the regional level. The market for polymer is estimated to grow owing to an increase in the production of polymer-based compounds, such as a polyester polyol, polyethylene, polystyrene, etc., which is expected to ultimately drive the global n-pentane market.

On the other hand, the restricted usage of ODS for solvent cleaning applications is leading to advancements in technology, which has led to the development of aqueous cleaning systems. The material cost for this process is low as water is used in place of traditionally present solvents that are generally expensive. Low toxicity, non-flammable properties, low/non-VOC (volatile organic compound) content and low odour are some of the inherent advantages of aqueous cleaning solutions, which n-pentane does not possess. These factors are likely to hamper the growth of the n-pentane market.

However, the increasing interest of industry participants in the launching of new products or product development is expected provide growth opportunities for the manufacturers of n-pentane during the forecast period.

Global n-Pentane Market: Segmentation

The global n-pentane market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications and regions as given below.

On the basis of product type, the global n-pentane market can be segmented as follows:

Pentane 85/15

Pentane 60/40

Pentane 50/50

Pentane 20/80

Pentane 80/20

Pentane 70/30

Others

On the basis of applications, the global n-pentane market can be segmented as follows:

Bowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Polymerization

Others

Global n-Pentane Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global n-pentane market can be segmented into seven key regions, which include South East Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, China and Japan. Rapid economic growth will continue to fuel the demand for n-pentane in the developed regions, i.e. North America and Europe. South East Asia Pacific is in a growing phase, which is boosting the market share of the region in the global n-pentane market. Hence, South East Asia Pacific and China are estimated to register significant growth in the global n-pentane market by the end of the forecast period.

Moreover, increased capital spending by private as well as government sectors is leading to an increase in the demand for chemicals for end-use applications, which is, in turn, driving the demand for n-pentane in the Middle East & Africa region. The high potential that exists in the oil & gas sector of the region is expected to have a positive impact on the n-heptane market.

Global n-Pentane Market: Key Players

