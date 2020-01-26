N-Pentane Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

The N-Pentane market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the N-Pentane market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The N-Pentane market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the N-Pentane market research report:

Shell

Phillips 66

CNPC

ExxonMobil Chemical

TOP Solvent

Junyuan Petroleum Group

South Hampton Resources

Aeropres Corporation

Diversified CPC

Rizhao Changlian

M/S. DATTA

The global N-Pentane market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Pentane 85/15

Pentane 80/20

Pentane 70/30

Pentane 60/40

Pentane 50/50

Pentane 20/80

Others

By application, N-Pentane industry categorized according to following:

EPS Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Others

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the N-Pentane market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of N-Pentane. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from N-Pentane Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global N-Pentane market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The N-Pentane market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the N-Pentane industry.

