Narcolepsy Drugs Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value2018 – 2028

Notable Developments

In recent years, growing numbers of drugs approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which have proved effective in relieving patients of narcolepsy symptoms underscore the aforementioned trend. For instance, in early 2019, the U.S. FDA approved first dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI)—solriamfetol—to treat symptom of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients. The novel mechanism of action of solriamfetol was validated in several clinical studies spanning 12-week. Of note, the biopharmaceutical company Jazz Pharmaceuticals expects the narcolepsy drug to be available commercially in the U.S. in the next few years.

In another promising drug development, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, announced in September 2019 that it has got the nod from the U.S. FDA to its proposed amendments in plan and protocol the company has been employing in developing once-nightly sodium oxybate. The FDA has accepted the company’s recommendation to downsize the sample—it intends to include just 205 patients—for validating significance of its narcolepsy drug for both excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy. The enrolment will end tentatively by this year-end.

Such favorable regulatory impetus will expedite new drug development in the nacrlepsy drugs market. The drug called Once-nightly FT218 has already been approved by the agency to be used as an orphan drug for narcolepsy. The biopharmaceutical company has pinned large hopes on FT218, which if approved, will help it strengthen its hold in the narcolepsy drugs market.

Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market: Regional Assessment

Among the various regions, Asia Pacific has shown large potential and is anticipated to rise at rapid growth rate from 2019 to 2028. The large unmet need in the regional population will help in its evolution. Large prevalence of sleeping disorders has fueled the demand for narcolepsy drugs in the region. On the other side, extensive research on developing new therapies in the U.S. has kept the North America narcolepsy drugs market increasingly lucrative.

