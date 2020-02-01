Native StarchMarket value projected to expand by

Global Native Starch market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Native Starch.

The Native Starch market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Native Starch market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Native Starch market report:

company profiles, and revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA, and APAC. On the basis of source, the global native starch market is segmented into corn, wheat, potatoes, tapioca, and others. The corn segment is expected to represent the highest market growth rate in the global native starch market in terms of both, value and volume, due to the growing application of corn starch in the food and beverages industry. On the basis of form, the native starch market is segmented as powder and liquid form. On the basis of end use, the global native starch market is segmented into food and beverages industry, paper industry, feed industry, and others. The food and beverages sector is further divided into dairy products, bakery, soups & sauces, infant formula, convenience foods, snacks & confectionary, beverages, and others.

This report covers the trends driving each segment, and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the native starch market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the native starch space. Native starch key players are Ingredion Inc., Cargill, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH, BENEO GmbH, Kent Corporation, MGP Ingredients, Inc., AGRANA – Beteiligungs AG, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners Iberia Sa, Thai Flour Co., Ltd., Manildra Group, Avebe U.A, Amylco LLC, KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen A.M.B.A, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., among other native starch manufacturers.

Global Native Starch Market – By Source

Corn

Wheat

Potatoes

Tapioca

Others

Global Native Starch Market – By Form

Powder

Liquid

Global Native Starch Market – By End Use

Food and Beverages Dairy Products Bakery Soups, Sauces, and Dressings Infant Formula Convenience Foods Snacks and Confectionery Beverages Others

Paper Industry

Feed Industry

Others

Global Native Starch Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

To deduce the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by source, form, end use, and region from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of the native starch market. Secondary sources include World Agroforestry, FAOSTAT, regional annual production of native starch, and the consumption rate of the starches. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the global native starch market.

The report begins with sizing the base year in terms of value and volume through the determination of how much native starch is being consumed. For better understanding and clarity, the production of raw materials such as potatoes, tapioca, corn, and wheat is tracked through the United States Food and Agriculture Organization. The market scenario through various sources such as corn, wheat, potatoes, and tapioca is tracked through analyzing processed products or derivatives derived from these products, which are further amplified for benchmarking the data for the native starch market. This forms the basis for forecasting how the native starch market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the native starch market, XploreMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global native starch market. To develop the market forecast, XploreMR conducted factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the global native starch market. However, quantifying the native starch market across the above mentioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities, rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the native starch market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global native starch market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global native starch market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global native starch market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing native starch market opportunities in the global native starch market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global native starch market. In the final section of the report on the global native starch market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global native starch manufacturers.

The study objectives are Native Starch Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Native Starch status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Native Starch manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Native Starch Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Native Starch market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

