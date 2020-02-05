Natural Gas Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2020



XploreMR recent market study titled “Atherectomy Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026” comprises a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics. On conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the atherectomy devices market, growth prospects of the atherectomy devices market have been obtained with maximum precision. The report features unique and salient factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the development of the atherectomy devices market during the forecast period. These factors can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the atherectomy devices market in the coming years. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the atherectomy devices market in the most comprehensive way for the better understanding of readers.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the atherectomy devices market, which includes the summary of key findings and statistics. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the prominent segments of the atherectomy devices market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions pertaining to the atherectomy devices market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about market dynamics, company share, cost structure, pricing analysis, list of key distributors and suppliers, list of key market participants in the atherectomy devices market included in the report.

Chapter 3 – North America Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Forecast 2018–2026

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America atherectomy devices market along with a country-wise assessment for the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on the regional trends in the atherectomy devices market, along with regulations and company share analysis along with market growth on the basis of device type, indication, end user and country.

Chapter 4 – Latin America Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Forecast 2018–2026

Readers can find detailed information about factors such as atherectomy devices pricing analysis, and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America atherectomy devices market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the atherectomy devices market in prominent LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 5 – Europe Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Forecast 2018–2026

Important growth prospects of the atherectomy devices market based on device type, indication and end user in several European countries, such as Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia and the rest of Europe have been included in this chapter.

Chapter 6 – APAC Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Forecast 2018–2026

India, Australia and New Zealand, Japan and China are the prominent regions in the APAC market. Thus, they are the prime subject of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the APAC atherectomy devices market. In this chapter, readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the APAC atherectomy devices market for the period 2018–2026.

Chapter 7 – MEA Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Forecast 2018–2026

This chapter provides information on how the atherectomy devices market is expected to grow in major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries and South Africa, during the period 2018–2026. Readers can find important factors that are estimated to have a significant impact on the growth of the atherectomy devices market in MEA during the forecast period. This chapter also provides an overview of the regulations, drivers, restraints and trends prevalent in the MEA atherectomy devices market.

Chapter 8 – Competition Landscape, Company Share and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the atherectomy devices market along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Market players featured in the atherectomy devices report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Avinger, Inc., Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Medtronic and Royal Philips.

Chapter 9 – Global Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Forecast 2018–2026 by Region

This chapter explains how the atherectomy devices market is expected to grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 10 – Global Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Forecast 2018–2026 by Device Type

Based on the device type, the atherectomy devices market has been segmented into rotational atherectomy devices, directional atherectomy devices, orbital atherectomy devices and laser ablation atherectomy devices. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the atherectomy devices market and market attractive analysis based on the device type for each region.

Chapter 11 – Global Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Forecast 2018–2026 by Indication

Based on the indication, the atherectomy devices market has been segmented into coronary artery diseases and peripheral artery diseases. In this chapter, readers can find information about the disease epidemiology for each of the two indications and developments in the atherectomy devices market and market attractive analysis based on indication for each region.

Chapter 12 – Global Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Forecast 2018–2026 by End User

Based on the end user, the atherectomy devices market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and office-based labs (OBL). In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the atherectomy devices market and market attractive analysis based on end user for each region.

Chapter 13 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 14 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the atherectomy devices market.

