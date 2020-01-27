Natural Gas Vehicle Market Report 2020-2027 By Regional Revenue, Growth , Trends Analysis & Key Players –  AB Volvo, Agility Fuel Solutions, American Honda Motor Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Cummins Westport

The natural gas vehicles are vehicles that use compressed or liquefied natural gas as fuel. Increasing government support favoring the adoption of these vehicles is stimulating the demand for these vehicles. Technological advancements in the production and handling of natural gas are complementing the growth of the natural gas vehicle market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the largest market with the adoption of natural gas vehicles in India, Pakistan, and China.

The natural gas vehicle market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the fuel cost efficiency of these vehicles over petroleum-based fuels and environmental concerns. Moreover, increasing government regulations and initiatives are further encouraging the growth of the natural gas vehicle market. However, slow growth infrastructure and associated high cost may restrict the natural gas vehicle market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, growing applications of natural gas is likely to provide opportunities for the natural gas vehicle market in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include AB Volvo, Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, American Honda Motor Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Cummins Westport, General Motors, Navistar Inc., PACCAR Inc., The Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG

The “Global Natural Gas Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of natural gas vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by fuel type, application, vehicle type, and geography. The global natural gas vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading natural gas vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global natural gas vehicle market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, application, and vehicle type. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented as compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as on road and off road. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger vehicles, light and commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. NATURAL GAS VEHICLE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. NATURAL GAS VEHICLE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. NATURAL GAS VEHICLE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. NATURAL GAS VEHICLE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUEL TYPE

8. NATURAL GAS VEHICLE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. NATURAL GAS VEHICLE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE

10. NATURAL GAS VEHICLE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

NATURAL GAS VEHICLE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. AB VOLVO

12.2. AGILITY FUEL SOLUTIONS LLC

12.3. AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR COMPANY

12.4. CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

12.5. CUMMINS WESTPORT

12.6. GENERAL MOTORS

12.7. NAVISTAR INC.

12.8. PACCAR INC.

12.9. THE FORD MOTOR COMPANY

12.10. VOLKSWAGEN AG 13. APPENDIX

