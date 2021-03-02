Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Growth 2020-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 118 pages with table and figures in it.

According to this study, over the next five years the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market will register a 20.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1215.9 million by 2025, from $ 570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This report studies the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare: Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

This study considers the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

Other

By type, machine translation is the most commonly used type, with about 44% market share in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

Clinician Document

Other

By application, EHR is the largest segment, with market share of about 48% in 2018, while CAC segment was expected to increase at nearly EHR by 2025.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M

Dolbey Systems

Linguamatics

Nuance Communications

SAS

Amazon AWS

Averbis

IBM

Health Fidelity

Microsoft Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

