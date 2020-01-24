Natural Stone Market forecast 2020 – 2027 –  Aro Granite Industries, Dermitzakis Bros S.A., Dimpomar, Polycor, Temmer Marble

Natural stone refers to many products quarried from the earth, which is used for decorative enhancements. These products include granite, marble, limestone, and others. The major application of natural stone is in residential and commercial flooring and wall cladding that drive the growth of the natural stone market. Increasing infrastructure projects such as airports, education buildings, hospitals, and others are propelling the growth of the natural stone market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and increasing living standards are fueling the growth of the market.

The growing population in the urban areas leads to an increase in residential construction, which increases demand for natural stone, hence rising demand for the natural stone market. Increasing adoption of attractive design for the flooring of porches, patios, backyards, and pavements. Also, increasing the use of natural stone for wall cladding is boosting the demand for the natural stone market. Increasing investment in the real estate sector, also increasing residential construction such as townhouses, bungalows, and row houses, need natural stone for attractive design, which is expected to drive the growth of the natural stone market.

The “Global Natural Stone Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Natural stone industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of natural stone market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global natural stone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading natural stone market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the natural stone market.

The global natural stone market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as marble, granite, limestone, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as flooring, wall cladding, memorial arts, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global natural stone market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The natural stone market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting natural stone market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the natural stone market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the natural stone market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from natural stone are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for natural stone in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the natural stone market.

The report also includes the profiles of key natural stone companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

