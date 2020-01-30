Navigational Radar Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 – 2028

The comprehensive report published by PMR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Navigational Radar Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Navigational Radar Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Navigational Radar Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Navigational Radar in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario. The report segregates the Navigational Radar Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Navigational Radar Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Navigational Radar in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Navigational Radar Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Navigational Radar Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Navigational Radar Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Navigational Radar Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Bae Systems, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Furuno Electric Co., Kelvin Hughes Limited, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Navico Inc., Garmin, Tokyo Keiki Inc., Alphatron Marine BV, Koden Electronics Co. Ltd., Flir Systems.

Global Navigational Radar Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to capture largest market share, owing to the well-developed navigational radar manufacturing companies and due to the presence of various innovative technologies in the region. Europe is also expected to gain substantial market share due to the introduction of new technologies and applications, which includes maritime navigations and defence systems. APAC is supposed to be the fastest growing navigational radar market owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies, such as India, China, and Japan.

The navigational radar market in Latin America and MEA is also expected to witness high growth rate in the coming period due to the increase in demand for security and tracking purposes.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global navigational radar Market Segments

Global navigational radar Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global navigational radar Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for navigational radar Market

Global navigational radar Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in NAVIGATIONAL RADAR Market

Navigational radar Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of navigational radar Market

Global navigational radar Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global navigational radar Market includes

North America navigational radar Market US Canada

Latin America navigational radar Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe navigational radar Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe navigational radar Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC navigational radar Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan navigational radar Market

China navigational radar Market

Middle East and Africa navigational radar Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

