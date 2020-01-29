Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Valuation and Forecast to 2024

Indepth Read this Industrial Air Compressor Market

The customizable presentation of the world industrial air compressor market offered by our analysts is one of the best first steps to secure a long run in the industry. Important aspects of the market such as competitive scenario, growth factors, restraints, and market attractiveness are exclusively explained in the publication.

Global Industrial Air Compressor Market: Trends and Opportunities

The pressurized air produced and stored with the help of industrial air compressors finds important usage in a countable number of applications such as freezing and cooling, packaging, and welding and cutting. It is also vitally used for compressing a gas to ensure its successful transportation to different locations without any damage or loss and powering pneumatic equipment. As a result, unsurprisingly, there has been a diverse range of industries wanting to install air compressors at a high rate.

The international industrial air compressor market is prognosticated to register an unparalleled growth as food and beverage, paper and pulp, pharmaceutical, electricity generation, manufacturing, and petrochemical and chemical sectors look to parade their rising demand. As processed foods rake in a strong demand, the demand for industrial air compressors is also expected to run high. The global market could be primed for a tangible growth with humongous investments made by developing nations to further their aggressive industrialization. The cross-border improvement in oil and gas transportation networks around the globe could be attributed to the surge in international demand.

In terms of type, positive displacement air compressor is a possible market that holds the potential to augment the demand significantly. This could again be accredited to the upswing in the requirement for gas and air compression and its broad-ranging scope of applications in various sectors.

Global Industrial Air Compressor Market: Regional Outlook

The economies which have witnessed a significant plunge in oil prices could find a low air compressor demand in the upstream oil and gas sector. Thus, the world industrial air compressor market is predicted to be slightly on the slower side, owing to the economic depression and sluggish industrial development in some countries. Some part of the slowdown in growth of the global industrial air compressor market could also be imputed to the adoption of renewable and cleaner electricity production techniques in nations such as France, Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.

However, attractive market opportunities are foretold to spring forth from the maturation of gas and oil pipeline networks across the world borders. Besides this, more opportunities are prophesied to take birth from the aggravating need for systemized and technologically sophisticated air compressors.

China and India have received a promising support in the form of various proactive and fresh policy reforms for their manufacturing industry. Keeping its lofty CAGR in view, the China market could grow larger followed by India bearing the second-highest demand growth. In this regard, Asia Pacific is foreseen to grasp a leading share in the world industrial air compressor market in the matter of both market size and rate of growth.

Global Industrial Air Compressor Market: Companies Mentioned

One of the latest strategies considered by most players in the industrial air compressor market is launching new technologies and products. Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Gardner Denver, Inc., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., and Atlas Copco AB are some of the top companies exhibiting their prominence in the industry.

