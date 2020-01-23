Necrotizing Fasciitis Treatment Market Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over ‘ 2027’

Global Necrotizing Fasciitis Treatment Market Introduction

Necrotizing fasciitis (NF) is rare bacterial infection of soft tissues also known as flesh eating disease. Causative agent of necrotizing fasciitis is bacterium (monomicrobial NF) or several bacteria (polymicrobial NF). The bacteria infect the subcutaneous tissue and the tissue that covers internal organs. Necrotizing fasciitis is a rapidly progressive inflammatory infection of the fascia, with secondary necrosis of the subcutaneous tissues. Polymicrobial NF mostly occurs in individuals who are immunocompromised, while monomicrobial NF is less common and affects healthy individuals who often have a history of trauma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 500 to 1,000 cases of necrotizing fasciitis are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. Necrotizing fasciitis treatment involves surgery to remove infected tissues, and antibiotics & supportive treatment to control blood pressure, organ function, and fluid levels.

Global Necrotizing Fasciitis Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

The global necrotizing fasciitis treatment market is consolidated with several domestic players holding key market share in respective regions. High cost of research and development and time taken for clinical trial process are also attributed to market consolidation. The global necrotizing fasciitis treatment market is attracting large number of domestic manufacturers. Major players operating in the global necrotizing fasciitis treatment market focus on business expansion and engage in mergers and collaborations.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global health care company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells vaccines and pharmaceuticals. Its products are utilized by health care professionals in more than 100 countries. It periodically invests in acquisitions that provide opportunities to supplement organic growth as well as strengthen its product portfolio and expand business in emerging markets.

Merck & Co., Inc. has wide presence in various regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. It offers innovative health solutions in more than 140 countries.

Pfizer, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc. is a multinational company with strong presence in necrotizing fasciitis treatment market in North America. Pfizer, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets prescription medicines in 11 therapeutic segments, including cardiovascular, oncology, neuroscience, pain, and infectious diseases. It operates through two business units: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global pharmaceutical company that engages in research, development, and manufacture of innovative pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer health care products. In 2018, GlaxoSmithKline invested around US$ 4.60 Mn in research and development of pipeline products.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a key producer of generic medicines and a recognized leader in innovative and specialty pharmaceuticals across the globe. The company delivers high-quality and patient-centric health care solutions across the globe. It has a broad generic product portfolio with more than 35,000 products in nearly every therapeutic area. The company operates through two business segments: generic medicines and specialty medicines. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. markets its gout therapeutic drug under its generic medicines business segment.

Other players operating in the global necrotizing fasciitis treatment market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Abbott.

Necrotizing Fasciitis Treatment Market – Dynamics

Anticipated launch and commercialization of drugs to drive market

A large number of drug candidates are in different stages of clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. The anticipated launch and commercialization of these products is expected to propel the global necrotizing fasciitis treatment market during the forecast period. Rise in health care expenditure drives demand for research and development of biologics and biosimilars for treatment of necrotizing fasciitis.

Increase in incidence of necrotizing fasciitis to drive market

An article published by NCBI stated that incidence of NF ranges from 500 to 1000 per year, while the global prevalence is 0.40 cases per 100,000 population. The global necrotizing fasciitis treatment market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Favorable health care policies lead to increase in affordability of various health care treatments. This, in turn, increases the life expectancy of the population. However, stringent government regulations for sale of over-the-counter necrotizing fasciitis drugs, lack of awareness about the disease in developing economies, and poor reimbursement policies in developed countries are likely to restrain the global necrotizing fasciitis treatment market.

Necrotizing Fasciitis Treatment Market – Segmentation

In terms of drug type, the global necrotizing fasciitis treatment market can be classified into:

Penicillin G

Clindamycin

Aminoglycoside

Carbapenem

Metronidazole

Fluoroconazoles

Others.

Based on type, the global necrotizing fasciitis treatment market can be categorized into:

Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

In terms of distribution channel, the global necrotizing fasciitis treatment market can be divided into: