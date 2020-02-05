MARKET REPORT
Needle-Free Devices Market expected size Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2023
Report Highlights
The global market for needle-free devices should grow from $3.0 billion in 2018 to $4.6 billion by 2023, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2018 to 2023.
Report Scope:
This report provides a detailed description of needle-free devices and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of needle-free devices. The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.
Based on the product type, the global needle-free device market is segmented into Needle-free Injectors, Inhaler technologies, Transdermal patch technologies and Other novel technologies (e.g., microneedles and pen needles).
Based on the application, the global needle-free device market is segmented into Pain management, Vaccine delivery, Insulin delivery and Pediatric drug delivery.
The report includes a list of marketed and pipeline products available in the market. The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing market growth. The market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in the report.
This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global needle-free device market, as well as the competition in the global needle-free device market and the key players’ strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also emphasizes on the company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics, and other developments. The report also provides insights on the market share and upcoming regional demand for the needle-less technologies.
Some of the major market players discussed in the report are 3M, Antares Pharma AG, Medtronic, Novartis and Teva Pharmaceuticals. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2017 as the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
– 36 data tables and 34 additional tables
– Detailed overview of the global markets for needle-free devices and technologies within the industry
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, U.K., Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Middle East and Africa
– Assessment of the recent developments, key technological updates and product performance within the needle-free devices market
– Insight into various needle-free technologies that are used in drug delivery and their various application areas
– A look at the government regulations that can affect the global needle-free devices market
– Identification of the competitive landscape of the market with the leading market players, suppliers and pharmaceutical partners
– Profiles of major vendor companies, including 3M, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Medtronic, Merck Serono S.A., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Summary
The global market for needle-free technologies was worth REDACTED in 2017. The market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period 2018-2023. Growth in this segment is being fueled by evolving market dynamics and a growing interest in safe, effective and advanced needle-free drug delivery technologies.
There are several needle-free technologies such as needle-free injectors, transdermal patches and other novel technologies currently available in the market. In terms of technological development, there is an exciting product pipeline for extensive research and development. Healthcare providers seek devices and technologies that improve patient compliance and ease in drug administration. Hence, needle-free devices are expected to have a significant scope of growth, with numerous driving factors discussed in this report.
Major drivers of the global needle-free device market are as follows –
– Increasing incidence of needlestick injuries.
– Growing cases of needle phobia.
– Increasing demand for painless drug delivery.
– Product innovations.
– Increased prevalence of diabetes globally.
– Increasing incidence of blood-borne diseases globally.
– Public awareness of HIV/AIDS and the significance of needle-free devices in preventing HIV.
At the same time, novel drug delivery technologies help retain market leadership, protect sales revenues and bring competitive value to pharmaceutical companies and technology partners. Transdermal technologies have created new opportunities for pharmaceutical companies seeking to create delivery mechanisms for existing molecules with no viable delivery system and existing drugs that could benefit from additional delivery systems, such as compounds that were previously unable to be delivered through the skin. However, market growth is hindered by certain market restraints.
MARKET REPORT
3D Imaging Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2026
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global 3D Imaging Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the global 3D Imaging market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global 3D Imaging market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global 3D Imaging market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global 3D Imaging market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for 3D Imaging from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the 3D Imaging market
Some of the major players in the market are: Infineon Technologies (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc.(U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Stemmer Imaging Ltd. (Germany) and Zebra Imaging Inc. (U.S.) among others.
The global 3D imaging market has been segmented into:
Global 3D Imaging Market, by End-Use Products
- 3D Cameras
- Time of Flight
- Stereo Vision
- Structured Light
- Sonography
- Sonars
- Ultrasound
- Smartphones
- Others
Global 3D Imaging Market, by 3D Image Sensors
- CMOS sensors
- CCD sensors
Global 3D Imaging Market, by Application
- 3D Modeling
- 3D Scanning
- Layout and Animation
- 3D Rendering
- Image Reconstruction
Global 3D Imaging Market, by End-Use Industry:
- Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Architecture and Engineering
- Industrial application
- Security and surveillance
- Others
Global 3D Imaging Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The global 3D Imaging market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global 3D Imaging market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
Understand the current and future of the 3D Imaging Market in both developed and emerging markets.
The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the 3D Imaging business priorities.
The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the 3D Imaging industry and market.
Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth.
The latest developments in the 3D Imaging industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business.
Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, 3D Imaging market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
3D Imaging Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes 3D Imaging market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global 3D Imaging market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
3D Imaging Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, 3D Imaging market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
MARKET REPORT
Fermented Dairy Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2025
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Fermented Dairy Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Fermented Dairy market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Fermented Dairy market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Fermented Dairy market. All findings and data on the global Fermented Dairy market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Fermented Dairy market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Fermented Dairy market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Fermented Dairy market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Fermented Dairy market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kraft Heinz
Nestle
Groupe Danone
Yakult Honsha
Chobani
Fage
Yoplait
Stonyfield
YoCrunch Naturals Yogurt
Straus Family Creamery
Ellenos
Cabot
Brown Cow Farm
Anderson Erickson Dairy
Hiland Dairy
YILI
Morinaga Milk
Alpina Foods
Auburn Dairy Products
Bright Dairy & Food
Sanyuan
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Products
Cheese
Flavoured Milk
Yogurt
By Ingredient
Cow Milk
Goat Milk
Others
By Dominant Bacteria
type
type
type
type
Segment by Application
Supermarket
Beverage Shop
Online Sales
Others
Fermented Dairy Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Fermented Dairy Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Fermented Dairy Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Fermented Dairy Market report highlights is as follows:
This Fermented Dairy market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Fermented Dairy Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Fermented Dairy Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Fermented Dairy Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
MARKET REPORT
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2019-2029
Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) industry.
The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) as well as some small players.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
General Electric
Doosan Lentjes
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Rafako
Siemens
Flsmidth
Hamon Corporation
Clyde Bergemann Power Group
Marsulex Environmental Technologies
Thermax
Andritz
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Wet FGD System
Limestone
Seawater
Dry & Semi-dry FGD System
Others
Segment by Application
Iron & Steel Industry
Cement Manufacturing Industry
Power Generation
Chemical Industry
Others
Important Key questions answered in Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) market report:
What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) in 2024?
What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) market?
What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share
What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) in 2019 and 2015.
Chapter 3, the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 12, Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
