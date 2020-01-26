Network Access Control Market Risk Analysis by 2019 to 2027

Network Access Control Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Network Access Control Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Network Access Control Market over the assessment period 2019 to 2027. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Network Access Control Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Network Access Control Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Network Access Control Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Network Access Control market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Network Access Control Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Network Access Control Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Network Access Control Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Network Access Control market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Network Access Control Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Network Access Control Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Network Access Control Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

market players to reap benefits from. Cyber security crimes, as a resultant of increasing number of diverse operating systems and endpoint devices, have become a major area of concern for enterprises to fend of the risk of potential losses, thereby boosting demand for network access control systems. As several enterprise networks are vying to extend beyond secure walls, the investments in network access control solutions will continue unabated during the forecast period.

IoT and BYOD Lay Solid Foundations for Growth of Network Access Control Market

Onboarding devices in case of large enterprises have been a major issue and nullifying the same with the help of access management tools, such as network access control, has been gaining significant momentum. As the new-age employees try to interweave their routines into mobile devices, IoT and BYOD (bring your own devices) are creating new profit pools for the market players to dive in. The combined proliferation of mobile technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) are BYOD culture is bringing in new growth avenues for the market, however, a number of security challenges with such devices have hard-pressed enterprises to invest in NAC solutions.

With the number of connected devices growing rapidly, endpoints involved for network access control have become highly mobile than ever. Being capable of integrating with third party systems for device validation, in addition to device profiling, is increasingly important for network access control systems to define IoT devices. Organizations are staying up to date with implementing network access control or are looking forward to implement network access control, in order to protect their networks from the threats brought about by unmanaged devices.

Massive Shift toward Cloud Infrastructure to Benefit Market Revenues

Network administrators face umpteen several challenges in terms of multiple device locations and access points amid cloud systems. With a heterogeneous environment created with multiple vendors, managing becomes a tedious task requiring the righteous implementation of network access control. It becomes increasingly important for cloud customers to manage the security of their cloud instances and network access control vendors provide solutions that support a hybrid IT implementation. Network access control virtual appliances and network access control software-as-a-service are expanding rapidly as customers are turning towards cloud for easy & rapid deployment as well as hardware maintenance.

Lack of Dedicated Personnel to Uplift Demand for Network Access Control Solutions

Large organizations require a large number of professionals dedicated to the security systems for effective defense against cybersecurity threats, while next generation network access control solutions offer many functions to automate the workload. Organizations are the forefront of demand for better security tools and automated systems to make the systems ready for combating cybersecurity threats, wherein network access control solutions come into play.

