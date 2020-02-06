Network Emulator Market 2020 Focusing on Leading Players Apposite Technologies, Aukua Systems Inc., Calnex Solutions Ltd., InterWorking Labs, Inc., Itrinegy

Latest market study on “Network emulator Market to 2027 by Test Type (Protocol Testing, Signaling, and Functional Testing); Application (SD-WAN, Internet of Things, Cloud, and Others); Industry Vertical (Government and Defense, Retail & E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunication,’ and Others); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the network emulator market is estimated to reach US$ 323.1 Mn by 2027 from US$ 168.4 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The cyber-attacks are on the rise in both enterprises and government sector around the globe. According to an analysis by The Insight Partners, the number of security incidents across all industries rose by ~40% in 2017 over those in 2016. Ever-increasing threats as well as evolving industry and government regulations are enforcing organizations to invest heavily in security infrastructure. Cybersecurity has already become a critical issue across business, industry, government, and civil society; it will only grow more urgent as the online world becomes a central and underlying component of the physical world. In the last few years, cyber-attacks have affected the ease of doing businesses across many industries, including BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, and governments.

Enterprises today demand more secure networks for nullifying the cyber-threats.

Testing of the networks in all environments is highly imperative to meet the cyber-security demands. The advancements in IT has witnessed unprecedented adoption across various industries. Moreover, the growing popularity of IoT solutions and connected devices has further boosted the penetration of IT solutions across major industrial and service sectors. Moreover, the continuous inclination of organizations toward improved security, due to the data sensitivity in sectors such as BFSI, government, defense, educational institutes, utilities, and industrial, is also anticipated to drive the growth of the network emulator market for the deployment of highly secure networks across these sectors.

Geographically, North America region holds the largest share followed by the Europe and Asia Pacific region in the network emulator market for the current year. Further Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The Asia Pacific region has become hub of developing economies experiencing rapid urbanization. Also, the region is also characterized by large number of populations which is another major factor driving network emulator installations in the region. The major reason for this is the high population density of China and India resulting in large number of smartphone subscriptions, supporting government initiatives towards a digitalized economy, huge investments in laying out optical fiber infrastructure that would connect to the backhaul of 5G networks and enhanced focus on concepts such as smart cities and smart buildings. China is the most populated country in the world, and a country with a large number of companies established. ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Inc. that are two largest telecommunication companies in China are investing significant funds for the development of 5G technology.

The market for network emulator has been segmented on the basis of application, test type, industry vertical, and geography. The network emulator market based on application is sub-segmented into SD-Wan, Internet of Things, Cloud, and others. The SD-WAN segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the network emulator market, owing to its wide application in businesses and enterprises. The network emulator market on the basis of test type is segmented into protocol testing, signaling, functional testing and others. The protocol test type led the network emulator market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for network emulator by industry vertical is further segmented into government & defense, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, telecommunication and others. The telecommunication sector is expected to hold the lion’s share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.

The major companies offering network emulator market include Apposite Technologies, Aukua Systems Inc., Calnex Solutions Ltd., InterWorking Labs, Inc., Itrinegy, Keysight Technologies, PacketStorm Communications, Inc., Polaris Networks, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Anritsu Corporation, and W2BI Incorporated among others. Several other companies are also offering these network emulator platform and solutions for various organisations, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

