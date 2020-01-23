Network Intelligence and Forensics Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Types, End Users, Leading Companies and Key Insights Analyzed till 2025

The Global Network Intelligence & Forensics Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% by 2025.

The market is growing due to increasing amount of data traffic which needs to be handled securely by network infrastructures. A separate analysis of prevailing trends within the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of every major segment over the forecast period.

With growing industrialization and smart networking, the dependency on datacenters is increasing. The global market is witnessing reasonably higher growth due to increasing demands from developing economies owing to technology penetration. Key players are tapping major markets such as China and India in order to establish their businesses. This is projected to be a major driving factor resulting into the adoption of Network Intelligence & Forensics. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Network Intelligence & Forensics Market has been segmented based on solution, application, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the global Network Intelligence & Forensics Market during forecast period owing to high consumption rate. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, FireEye, Symantec Corporation, and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate. The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute