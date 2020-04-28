Network Monitoring Equipment Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players 2018 – 2026

Early adoption of 5G network and technological advancements across the globe is completely transforming the telecom infrastructure. Internet service providers across the world are in a middle of a missive growth phase as the demand for the high-speed internet. The high-speed internet demand is not from the business entities but demand from the homes is also coming. Owing to such factors, the demand for the network monitoring equipment market worldwide. In addition, huge investment by the telecom services providers on modulation bandwidth and higher frequency couple with deployment of 5G technologies in expected to drive the growth of the network monitoring equipment market in most of the developing and developed nations. To make network infrastructure more reliable and secure because of passive network visibility, due to these factor the network monitoring equipment has witnessed a positive outlook from the world.

Further, the network monitoring equipment are gaining popularity due to rise in network security concern by the enterprises. In recent years, network monitoring equipment has become an important terminology among the enterprises because enterprises need high-speed internet connectivity run their applications on-premise. Enterprises also use various applications that run and installed on the server which require a high-speed data connectivity. These factors are also expected to support the worldwide growth of the network monitoring equipment market in near future.

Network Monitoring Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising dependency of various business entities on high-speed internet connectivity is one of the major driving force of the network monitoring equipment market. As, enterprises across the globe are relaying on the high-speed connectivity and security of network is a key concern for the enterprises. Such factors are also impelling the growth of the network monitoring equipment market. In addition to this, growing adoption of advanced technologies and increasing number of small and medium size enterprise are further driving the growth of the network monitoring equipment market.

Further, increasing penetration of new business applications and rapid changes in IT architecture are positively affecting the growth of network monitoring equipment market. Significant growth in network traffic and growing organizations need for adequate network performance are the key growth factors of the network monitoring equipment market.

Challenges

Worldwide financial uncertainties, government policies, and instability of the economy in developing regions may hinder the growth of the network monitoring equipment market worldwide. Furthermore, strict government policies related to industrial emission is projected to negatively affect the growth of the network monitoring equipment market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rapidly changing network technologies is also expected to hamper the growth of the network monitoring equipment market across the globe.

Network Monitoring Equipment Market: Segmentation

Network monitoring equipment market has been classified based on the basis of technology, equipment and end user.

Segmentation on the basis of Technology:

Ethernet

Fiber Optic

InfiniBand

Segmentation on the basis of Equipment:

Monitoring Switches Standard Advanced

Bypass Switches

Others

Segmentation on the basis of End-user:

Enterprises

Government

Telecom Service Providers

Others

Key Players

The prominent players in the global network monitoring equipment market are

Gigamon

NetScout Systems

VIAVI Solutions (Viavi)

APCON

Garland Technology

Juniper Networks

Big Switch Networks

Zenoss

Network Critical

Corvil

CALIENT Technologies and Netgear among others.

Regional Overview

Geographically, North America is expected to create potential and new revenue models for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers. Ongoing technological advancements in the region and digital transformation of various industry verticals in the U.S. and Canada are the key growth factors for the global network monitoring equipment market in North America. Furthermore, North America is the early adopter of industrial revolution 4.0 technologies and systems, which is also supporting the demand for the network monitoring equipment in North America. Further, due to presence of global automotive companies in Europe, the network monitoring equipment market has huge market potential and expected to create potential growth opportunities for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers. Moreover, Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are taking initiatives to promote foreign direct investment and making favorable business conditions for the investors. Such factors are positively supporting the growth of the network monitoring equipment market in Asia Pacific. In parallel, due to rising adoption of connected devices, smart device, and advanced in MEA and Latin America, the MEA and Latin America region will create new business opportunities for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Segments

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Network Monitoring Equipment Market Solutions Technology

Network Monitoring Equipment Value Chain of the Market

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Network Monitoring Equipment market includes: